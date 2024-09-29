Photos: OBSERVANT at Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pamela Weiler Grayson’s new play OBSERVANT ended its limited engagement this weekend at Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC at The Chain Theatre. Check out production photos below!

The play is directed by Shellen Lubin and features Yair Ben-Dor, Arielle Flax, Rebecca Hoodwin, Arielle Beth Klein, and Melissa Wolff. Produced by Red Lyric Productions in Association with Adam Weinstock and Emerging Artists Theatre.

Pamela Weiler Grayson (Playwright) award-winning plays and musicals have been seen on stages throughout the country, including Primary Stages, The Group Rep/Lonny Chapman Theatre, Cincinnati Lab Theatre, and Emerging Artists Theatre. Urban Momfare (composer/lyricist/co-book writer) won a Best Musical award at the New York International Fringe Festival, garnered four stars and a Critics Pick from Time Out. The Sustain, co-written with Alice Jankell and composer Aaron Drescher, and developed in Theatre Now New York’s International Musical Writers Lab, was a semifinalist at the 2021 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Music Theater Conference. Observant is the recipient of a 2024 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and a semifinalist in the Jewish Plays Project’s 12th National Jewish Playwriting Contest. Dramatists Guild member. Education: Brown University, Fordham Law School, New York Theatre Workshop, and The BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. www.pamelaweilergrayson.com

Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

