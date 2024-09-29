Photos: OBSERVANT at Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Performances ended at The Chain Theatre this weekend.
Pamela Weiler Grayson’s new play OBSERVANT ended its limited engagement this weekend at Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC at The Chain Theatre. Check out production photos below!
The play is directed by Shellen Lubin and features Yair Ben-Dor, Arielle Flax, Rebecca Hoodwin, Arielle Beth Klein, and Melissa Wolff. Produced by Red Lyric Productions in Association with Adam Weinstock and Emerging Artists Theatre.
Pamela Weiler Grayson (Playwright) award-winning plays and musicals have been seen on stages throughout the country, including Primary Stages, The Group Rep/Lonny Chapman Theatre, Cincinnati Lab Theatre, and Emerging Artists Theatre. Urban Momfare (composer/lyricist/co-book writer) won a Best Musical award at the New York International Fringe Festival, garnered four stars and a Critics Pick from Time Out. The Sustain, co-written with Alice Jankell and composer Aaron Drescher, and developed in Theatre Now New York’s International Musical Writers Lab, was a semifinalist at the 2021 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Music Theater Conference. Observant is the recipient of a 2024 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and a semifinalist in the Jewish Plays Project’s 12th National Jewish Playwriting Contest. Dramatists Guild member. Education: Brown University, Fordham Law School, New York Theatre Workshop, and The BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. www.pamelaweilergrayson.com
Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals. www.emergingartiststheatre.org
Yair Ben-Dor, Arielle Beth Klein, Arielle Flax, Rebecca Hoodwin, Melissa Wolff
Yair Ben-Dor, Arielle Beth Klein,
Arielle Flax, Arielle Beth Klein
Rebecca Hoodwin, Melissa Wolff, Arielle Beth Klein, Yair Ben-Dor, Arielle Flax, Fady Demian. Photo by Dallas Phelps, NYC.
Yair Ben-Dor, Arielle Beth Klein, Fady Demian, Arielle Flax, Rebecca Hoodwin, Melissa Wolff
Arielle Beth Klein, Melissa Wolff
Rebecca Hoodwin, Arielle Flax, Fady Demian, Arielle Beth Klein, Melissa Wolff
Fady Demian, Arielle Flax
Yair Ben-Dor, Arielle Beth Klein, Fady Demian, Arielle Flax
