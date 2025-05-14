Photos: Mobile Unit's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING In Rehearsal at The Public Theater

The tour begins at Astor Place on May 29, stopping in every borough, and finishes on June 29 at The Peninsula in Prospect Park.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Public Theater’s upcoming Mobile Unit tour of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, with original songs by Julián Mesri and directed by Rebecca Martínez. The tour begins at Astor Place on May 29, stopping in every borough, and finishes on June 29 at The Peninsula in Prospect Park. All performances are completely free, open to the public, with no tickets required.
The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit celebrates its 15th year with the beloved romantic comedy MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Director Rebecca Martínez and composer Julián Mesri (Mobile Unit’s The Comedy of Errors) reunite for their third consecutive year. This bilingual, 90-minute, family-friendly take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings blends Latine influences, original music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. Mobile Unit visits parks, correctional facilities, and more in each NYC borough free of charge as part of The Public Theater’s commitment to making great theater accessible to all.
The complete cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING includes returning Mobile Unit and Public Theater alumni Carlo Albán (Borachio/Friar Francis/Musician), Hiram Delgado (Don Pedro/Verges), Robert Marcelo Jiménez (Leonato/Watch), Keren Lugo (Beatrice), Cornelius McMoyler (Dogberry), Sara Ornelas (Margaret/Sexton), and Nathan M. Ramsey (Benedick). Cast members Mayelah Barrera (Hero), Daniel Bravo Hernández (Claudio), Katherine George (Understudy Beatrice, Hero, Margaret/Sexton, Dogberry, Don Juan/Conrade), Jonathan Gabriel Mousset (Understudy: Benedick, Claudio, Leonato/Watch, Don Pedro/Verges, Borachio/Friar Francis/Musician), and Martín Ortiz (Don Juan/Conrade) are all making their Public Theater debuts.
Photo credit: HanJie Chow
Nathan M. Ramsey
Rebecca Martínez and Sofia Ubilla
Sara Ornelas and Mayelah Barrera
Mayelah Barrera, Keren Lugo, and Sara Ornelas
Julián Mesri
Keren Lugo, Mayelah Barrera, and Carlo Albán
Robert Marcelo Jiménez, Keren Lugo, Mayelah Barrera, and Carlo Albán
Robert Marcelo Jiménez and Hiram Delgado
Hiram Delgado, Cornelius McMoyler, and Robert Marcelo Jiménez
Robert Marcelo Jiménez
Rebecca Martínez, Hiram Delgado, and Cornelius McMoyler
Daniel Bravo Hernández, Carlo Albán, Robert Marcelo Jiménez, and Mayelah Barrera
