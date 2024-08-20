Photos: Meet the Cast of NOW COMES THE FUN PART at York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening the York Theatre Company's Fall 2024 New2NY Series is Now Comes the Fun Part (The How-the-f*#k- did-I-get-this-old Musical), with book by James Hindman and Lynne Halliday, lyrics by Mark Waldrop, and music by Jeffrey Lodin.

See photos of the company below!

Now Comes the Fun Part is a hilarious look at the appalling indignities and rude awakenings that await anyone lucky enough to make it past that dreaded AARP birthday. From the first colonoscopy to early retirement (the pros and the cons!), from empty nesting to wading back into the dating scene, it’s a musical celebration of life’s third trimester. You’ll laugh…You’ll cry…You’ll throw out your back laughing and crying! And rest assured: if you can’t relate to any of this now, you will soon! Now Comes the Fun Part will be directed by Mark Waldrop with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin. The cast will include Aisha de Haas, George Dvorsky, Rebecca Eichenberger, and Eddie Korbich. Performances begin Wednesday evening, August 28, 2024 and continue for 7 performances only through September 1, 2024. Opening Night will be Thursday evening, August 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Now Comes the Fun Part will play 7 performances only: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. Elevator on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.) For more information, visit www.yorktheatre.org.

