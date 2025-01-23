Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penguin Rep Theatre and Shadowland Stages present Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE at 59E59 Theaters, directed by Stephen Nachamie. The production stars Alexandra Fortin and Michael Liebhauser. The company met the press this week. Check out our photos from the event.

Two strangers – a military doctor in Oregon and an aspiring actress in New York City – meet by letter during World War II. They dream of being together someday, but the war keeps them apart for years. Will letters be enough to spark a love story?

Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You) tells the true story of his parents' courtship during World War II in this new play, signed, sealed, and delivered straight from the heart.

The production will run January 18 to February 16

with an opening night on January 22.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

