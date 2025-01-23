News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters

The production will run January 18 - February 16 with an opening night on January 22

By: Jan. 23, 2025
Penguin Rep Theatre and Shadowland Stages present Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE at 59E59 Theaters, directed by Stephen Nachamie. The production stars Alexandra Fortin and Michael Liebhauser. The company met the press this week. Check out our photos from the event. 

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters
Two strangers – a military doctor in Oregon and an aspiring actress in New York City – meet by letter during World War II. They dream of being together someday, but the war keeps them apart for years. Will letters be enough to spark a love story? 

Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You) tells the true story of his parents' courtship during World War II in this new play, signed, sealed, and delivered straight from the heart. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Dear Jack, Dear Louise

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Michael Liebhauser and Alexandra Fortin

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Michael Liebhauser

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Alexandra Fortin and Michael Liebhauser

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Ken Fallin

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Mickey White and Bruce Robert Harris

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie (Director)

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Susan Nachamie, Stephen Nachamie and Karen Nachamie

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and David Rosenthal

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Margot Astrachan and Stephen Nachamie

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie , Margot Astrachan and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Michael Palmer and Michael Weingart

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Elsa Jean Davidson and Joseph Grosso

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Bruce Robert Harris

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Joe Brancato and Bruce Robert Harris

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie , Gretchen Cryer and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Gretchen Cryer

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Andrea Bianchi

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Andrea Bianchi and John Wooten

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Jorge Donoso and Ethan Paulini

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie , Jorge Donoso and Ethan Paulini

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Geneva Carr

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Geneva Carr and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Neil Berg and Rita Harvey

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie , Neil Berg and Rita Harvey

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Andrew Horn, Stephen Nachamie , Brendan Burke and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie , Nick Corley and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Nick Corley

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Geneva Carr and Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Jamie deRoy and Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Geneva Carr and Jamie deRoy

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Barry Kleinbort, Jamie deRoy and Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Marsi Gardiner and Eric Gardiner

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
George Sandor and Kate Hurd

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Lynne Halliday

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Lynne Halliday and Cheryl Dennis

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Richard Hillman

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie , Richard Hillman and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Dana Weintraub, Stephen Nachamie and Christian Fleming

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Lilly Barnes

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Thomas Schell and Jesse Galvan

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Joe Brancato, Rosey Strub and Andrew Horn

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Jerry Dixon

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Jerry Dixon and Nick Corley

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Jerry Dixon

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie , Derek Smith and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Eileen Shea and Fran Newman-McCrthy

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Chelsea Best and Rory Max Kaplan

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Sheldon Best and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Stephen Nachamie and Ben Williamson

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Shareen Mitchell and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Riki Kane Larimer and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Laura Slutsky, Riki Kane Larimer and Joe Brancato

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Michael Liebhauser and Alexandra Fortin

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Michael Liebhauser and Alexandra Fortin

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Alexandra Fortin, Stephen Nachamie and Michael Liebhauser

Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters Image
Alexandra Fortin, Stephen Nachamie, Michael Liebhauser and Joe Brancato



