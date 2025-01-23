Photos: Meet The Company of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At 59E59 Theaters

The production will run January 18 - February 16 with an opening night on January 22
Penguin Rep Theatre and Shadowland Stages present Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE at 59E59 Theaters, directed by Stephen Nachamie. The production stars Alexandra Fortin and Michael Liebhauser. The company met the press this week. Check out our photos from the event.
Two strangers – a military doctor in Oregon and an aspiring actress in New York City – meet by letter during World War II. They dream of being together someday, but the war keeps them apart for years. Will letters be enough to spark a love story?
Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You) tells the true story of his parents' courtship during World War II in this new play, signed, sealed, and delivered straight from the heart.
The production will run January 18 to February 16
with an opening night on January 22.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Dear Jack, Dear Louise
Michael Liebhauser and Alexandra Fortin
Michael Liebhauser
Alexandra Fortin and Michael Liebhauser
Mickey White and Bruce Robert Harris
Stephen Nachamie (Director)
Susan Nachamie, Stephen Nachamie and Karen Nachamie
Stephen Nachamie and David Rosenthal
Margot Astrachan and Stephen Nachamie
Stephen Nachamie , Margot Astrachan and Joe Brancato
Michael Palmer and Michael Weingart
Elsa Jean Davidson and Joseph Grosso
Joe Brancato and Bruce Robert Harris
Stephen Nachamie , Gretchen Cryer and Joe Brancato
Stephen Nachamie and Gretchen Cryer
Stephen Nachamie and Andrea Bianchi
Andrea Bianchi and John Wooten
Jorge Donoso and Ethan Paulini
Stephen Nachamie , Jorge Donoso and Ethan Paulini
Stephen Nachamie and Geneva Carr
Neil Berg and Rita Harvey
Stephen Nachamie , Neil Berg and Rita Harvey
Andrew Horn, Stephen Nachamie , Brendan Burke and Joe Brancato
Stephen Nachamie , Nick Corley and Joe Brancato
Stephen Nachamie and Nick Corley
Geneva Carr and Robert Cuccioli
Jamie deRoy and Robert Cuccioli
Barry Kleinbort, Jamie deRoy and Robert Cuccioli
Marsi Gardiner and Eric Gardiner
George Sandor and Kate Hurd
Lynne Halliday and Cheryl Dennis
Stephen Nachamie and Richard Hillman
Stephen Nachamie , Richard Hillman and Joe Brancato
Dana Weintraub, Stephen Nachamie and Christian Fleming
Stephen Nachamie and Lilly Barnes
Thomas Schell and Jesse Galvan
Joe Brancato, Rosey Strub and Andrew Horn
Stephen Nachamie and Jerry Dixon
Stephen Nachamie , Derek Smith and Joe Brancato
Eileen Shea and Fran Newman-McCrthy
Chelsea Best and Rory Max Kaplan
Stephen Nachamie and Ben Williamson
Shareen Mitchell and Joe Brancato
Riki Kane Larimer and Joe Brancato
Laura Slutsky, Riki Kane Larimer and Joe Brancato
Michael Liebhauser and Alexandra Fortin
Michael Liebhauser and Alexandra Fortin
Alexandra Fortin, Stephen Nachamie and Michael Liebhauser
Alexandra Fortin, Stephen Nachamie, Michael Liebhauser and Joe Brancato