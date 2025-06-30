Photos: MOZART’S DON GIOVANNI: A ROCK OPERA at The Cutting Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, the curtain rises—and the volume cranks—on a whole new Don Giovanni. Performances will run through August 26, 2025, at New York City’s famed Cutting Room. Get a first look at photos here!

Originally composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, Don Giovanni is the world's greatest opera. Mozart’s Don Giovanni – A Rock Opera is a bold reimagining of the iconic opera, translated, orchestrated, and directed by Adam B. Levowitz.

A thrilling adventure of the irresistible bad boy who lives fast, loves hard, and laughs in the face of danger—until his past comes knocking. Don Giovanni is a classic tale of desire, morality, and karma. This bold, brand-new production is sung in English with a thought-provoking, hilarious libretto and backed by a full-throttle rock orchestra that breathes new life into one of opera’s greatest scores.

Opera has never been this hardcore. While Don Giovanni will return to the stage of The Metropolitan Opera this September, this summer’s production at The Cutting Room offers an electrifying alternative—a raw, rebellious reimagining that trades velvet seats for electric riffs and operatic convention for rock revolution.



The cast includes Ryan Silverman (Broadway’s Chicago, Side Show, Cry-Baby) as Don Giovanni, Richard Coleman (National Tour: My Fair Lady) as Leporello, Rachel Zatcoff (Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera) as Donna Elvira, Anchal Dhir (NYC: The Bakers Wife) as Donna Anna, Felipe Bombonato (Broadway’s Les Misérables) as Don Ottavio, and Edwin Jhamaal Davis (Seattle Opera’s The Magic Flute) as The Commander, with Sophie Belkin (Regional: Grease), Kevin Hegmann (Regional: Rock of Ages) and Sean Mannix (Regional: Into the Woods). The designer and creative team includes costumes by Debbi Hobson, casting by Cindi Rush, and LDK Productions will act as General Managers.



Photo credit: Ken Howard

