Photos: MADDIE: A NEW MUSICAL - Opening Off-Broadway

After captivating audiences in London’s West End, here is a first look at Maddie: A New Musical, making its Off-Broadway debut and opening last night at The Players Theatre in NYC through June 8, 2025.

Andrew Winans (Agatha Christie’s The Hollow, Company of Man, Mike & Mindy) directs and choreographs a cast of 10, starring Kelly Maur in the title role, with Logan Durrah Broadnax, Justin Burr, Truman Griffin, Joe Lewis, Zoe-Maria Rivera, Hanna Scotch, Shannon Payette Seip, Alexander Todd Torrenga, Lexis Trechak, Jorge Valero, and Alysia Vastardis.

A mysterious love story inspired by the real life of silent screen star Marion Marsh, the British musical is based on Jack Finney’s novel “Marion’s Wall,” and reimagined for a new generation by director and choreographer Andrew Winans. In the late 1970s, a couple uncover a spooky message written in lipstick behind their new East Village apartment's peeling wallpaper, leading to a ghostly visit from the message's author, set on a second chance at stardom. Maddie features an illustrious original award-winning score by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, book by McKenna and Steven Dexter, and arrangements and orchestrations by Joshua Gregg Fried.

The rest of the team is led by Nicole Athill (Associate Director), Priscilla Eugene Curtis (Associate Choreographer), Ryan Henry (Dramaturg), Ashley Klinger (Intimacy Director), Kacie Craven (Dialect Coach), Danny Durr (Costume and Prop Designer), Easton Edwards (Casting), Paul Siebold/OFF OFF PR (Press Agent), Victory Theatricals (Marketing), and is presented by Bennett Theatricals with co-producers Andy Crosten, Andrew Winans, and Suzanne and Jerry Cederlund.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. Opening night is Saturday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $47.00 to $77.00. Full details at www.maddiemusical.com.

The runtime is two hours, including one intermission.

Photo Credit: Ian McQueen Photography

