Photos: LORD NIL: 7 DEADLY SINS at Stage 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at the premiere of Lord Nil: 7 Deadly Sins, now playing at Stage 42. Opening night is set for this Sunday, July 27, and the production will run for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 31 only.

A cast of 10 gorgeous men and women join Lord Nil in Lord Nil: 7 Deadly Sins, a theatrical escape experience rooted in ancient symbolism, raw physical danger, and psychological suspense. It is a test of will, fear and survival – the most suspenseful 70 minutes on stage in New York right now.



Italian born Lord Nil is a writer, illusionist, champion martial artist and escapologist. He speaks Italian, English, Spanish, French and Chinese. After obtaining a university degree in international political science, he pursued illusionism and escapology and has performed all over the world. He made his American TV debut on “America's Got Talent,” wowing the judges.



Lord Nil: 7 Deadly Sins is produced by Rainer Hackl, The Artist Management in association with Impossible Escapes LLC. The creative and management team is Alberto Oliva (director); Thomas Caruso (artistic supervisor); Stefano Alessandrino (choreographer); Erik Ventrice (composer); Guiseppe Magistro (costume designer); Tudor Micu for The Light Guy SRL & Jamie Roderick (lighting designers); Drew Levy & Kevin Sweetser (sound designers); and Dan Mitrea for Digital Maverick SRL (video & screen content designer).



Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

Lord Nil

Steph Payne

Lord Nil and the company

Lord Nil and the company

Steph Payne

Lord Nil and the company

Lord Nil

Lord Nil

Lord Nil and the company

Lord Nil

Lord Nil

Lord Nil and the company

Lord Nil

Lord Nil

Lord Nil and the company

Lord Nil and the company