Photos: Josh Mostel and Richard Masur Are TWO JEWS, TALKING At Theatre at St. Clement's

Two Jews, Talking takes us on a hilarious romp through time!

Nov. 07, 2022  

See photos of Josh Mostel (My Favorite Year, The Boys Next Door) and Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, "Younger") who recently joined the cast of Ed. Weinberger's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues) will keep talking through 2022 with an expanded holiday performance schedule*. For more information, visit www.twojewstalking.com.

Two Jews, Talking takes us on a hilarious romp through time! Two one-act plays bring Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship. The show's humor evokes a sense of nostalgia for simpler times - when comedy was rooted in pure fun. Two Jews Talking was first presented as a staged reading at the Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina. All four performances at the 500-seat theatre were sold out. Kevin Kennedy, Edmund Gaynes, Ben Feldman, and Alexander "Sandy" Marshall are Producers.

The production features scenic, lighting and projection design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and sound design by Trevor Trotto. The Production Stage Manager is Jacqueline Perez. Casting by Carol Hanzel and Robin Carus.

