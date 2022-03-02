Photos: JANE ANGER Celebrates Opening Night

Jennifer Campos Productions celebrated the opening of Talene Monahon's JANE ANGER or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard at Bobos. Inspired by the little-known author of "Her Protection for Women" first published in 1589, this bold new anachronistic Jacobean feminist revenge comedy is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, The Antelope Party), with a cast including playwright Monahon (How to Load a Musket, The Government Inspector), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Chicken & Biscuits, Torch Song, Buyer and Cellar), Ryan Spahn (Daniels Husband), and Amelia Workman (Fefu and her Friends).

It's 1606 and William Shakespeare is stuck in quarantine with his unpaid apprentice, Francis. It would be a GREAT time to write King Lear... if he weren't plagued with writer's block. In through the window climbs JANE ANGER, the Cunning Woman, with a large sack and a mind to change history forever.

JANE ANGER or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard runs through March 26. Performances are Monday & Wednesday-Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday 2pm & 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Running time is 95 minutes, no intermission. New Ohio Theatre is located at 154 Christopher Street, between Greenwich and Washington Streets in the West Village -- accessible from the #1 train to Christopher St. or A/B/C/D/E/F or M train to West 4th Street. Tickets are $35 - 75, available at www.JaneAngerPlay.com.

JANE ANGER features Set by Joey Mendoza, Costumes by Andrea Hood (Lortel Award nominee for Caryl Churchill's Love and Information), Lighting by Nic Vincent, and Original Music and Sound Design by Lindsay Jones (Tony Award nominee for Slave Play). Rounding out the production team are Matt Frew (SFX Consultant/Props Consultant), Andrew Connelly (Associate Set Designer), Vittoria Orlando (Associate Lighting Designer), Ien DeNio (Sound Associate), Mathew Palmer (Sound Supervisor), Eloise Feuchtwanger (Wardrobe Supervisor/Covid Compliance Officer), Sean Michael Chin (Fight Choreographer), Lucky Lighting Inc. (ME Programmer), Claire Yenson (Additional Casting), Amanda Quaid (Dialect Coach), Michal V. Mendelson (PSM), Brant Sennett (ASM), Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Manager), and Out of the Box Theatrics Inc.(General Management, Marketing, and Box Office Team).

Photo credit: Magda Katz