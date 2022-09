Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS will be presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge. Check out photos from rehearsal here!

September 23, 2022

The York Theatre Company, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, presents an encore limited return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin which premiered last Fall. Go inside opening night in the photos here!