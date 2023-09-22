Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row

Performances run through October 8, 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

All new photos have been released from opening night of Tripping on Life at Theatre Row. Check out the photos below!

Tripping on Life  is executive produced by  ROBERT SHAYE.  Robert is the founder of New Line Cinema and was its CEO for many years. He and his company are responsible for some of the most successful franchises in film history, among them “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Lord of the Rings.       

LIN SHAYE is known for her roles in such iconic films as Insidious, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Dumb & Dumber, Kingpin, and There's Something About Mary, Shaye aims to mesmerize audiences with her unflinching portrayal of a woman's life forever changed by a tumultuous event in 1968. Tripping on Life is a solo exploration of personal growth set against the backdrop of the vibrant and transformative 1960s. Known for its political outrage, artistic expression, and unconventional love, the era set the stage for a life-altering experience that shaped Lin’s journey up to the present day. Shaye shares her intimate story through her powerful performance, delving into the depths of emotion and resilience.

With a career spanning decades, Lin Shaye is renowned as an icon of the absurd and the macabre. Her dynamic performances have captivated audiences worldwide. Wizard World Comic Con has named her the official Godmother of Horror. Shaye's portrayal of “Elise” the psychic, in James Wan's Insidious franchise, which grossed over half a billion dollars globally, solidified her status as a beloved figure in the genre. Recent highlights include a Daytime Emmy win for her appearance on Netflix's “Eastsiders” and memorable roles in Showtime's “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and Supermassive Games' hit horror videogame “The Quarry”.

ROBERT GALINSKY (Director/Producer) is a multifaceted talent recognized for his contributions to theater, film, poetry, and youth prison activism. His impressive body of work includes lecturing at Oxford University and at the Yale University School of Medicine, teaching in Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison and Rikers Island Jail, and directing and co-writing over 50 TEDx Talks. He debuted Off-Broadway as a writer and performer at the renowned Cherry Lane Theatre with his solo show  The Bench, A Homeless Love Story  directed by Jay O. Sanders and Galinsky's expertise in directing extends to notables such as Stephen McKinley Henderson and Noah Emmerich, as well as coaching such diverse personalities as 50 Cent, Chelsea Clinton, and NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James.  

GINA RUGOLO JUDD (Producer) runs her own talent management and production company, Rugolo Entertainment in Los Angeles. Rugolo partnered with Lin Shaye as an executive producer on the horror feature “DreamKatcher” and producer on “The Call.” Most recently, she produced the award-winning documentary “100 Years From Mississippi” and executive produced the feature film “Santa Bootcamp” with Rita Moreno. Rugolo currently serves as a producer on the podcast “CharVision” on UBNGo. Rugolo served as a co-executive producer on NBC’s hit comedy series “Just Shoot Me.” She was an executive producer on the series “Getting Personal” and the Lifetime television movie “What If God Were the Sun?”. She also produced the feature “Ringmaster” and co-produced the independent feature “Twist.”

The creative team behind  Tripping on Life includes sound design by  Lee Landey , and light art consultant Joshua White of the “Joshua Light Show”. The show is stage managed by Joel Andrew Cote and General Management by Theatrics Park.  

Ms. Shaye is represented by  Buchwald  and managed by Rugolo Entertainment. Production Counsel: Mark D. Sendroff, Esq. Sendroff & Baruch, LLP

Tripping on Life performances run through October 8, 2023. Opening Night is Monday, September 18, at 6:30 PM. Tickets start at $39.50 – $149.50 (VIP Ticket package with meet and greet after the show). The show will play Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM; Friday and Saturday at 8 PM; matinees are Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 3 PM. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. Theater Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street, NYC. 

Photo Credit: RJ Lewis

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Cindy and Jeffrey Gurian

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Robert Galinsky

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Julia Buchwald, Lin Shaye, Gina Rugolo Judd

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Lin Shaye, Gina Rugolo Judd

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Lin Shaye, Keith Shock Lee

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Lin Shaye, Lee Landey

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Lin Shaye

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Mark Sendroff, Lin Shaye, Jason Aylesworth

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Peter Himberger, Gina Rugolo Judd, Christina Himberger, April Hernandez Castillo, Jose Castillo

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Phillip Galinsky

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Robert Galinsky, Josh White

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Robert Galinsky, Lin Shaye, Gina Rugolo Judd

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Robert Galinsky, Lin Shaye, Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Tracey Bregman, Suzanne Zimmer

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row
Victorya Danylko-Petrovsky, Jeffrey Chrzczon




