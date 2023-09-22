Photos: Inside Opening Night of TRIPPING ON LIFE at Theatre Row

All new photos have been released from opening night of Tripping on Life at Theatre Row. Check out the photos below!

Tripping on Life is executive produced by ROBERT SHAYE. Robert is the founder of New Line Cinema and was its CEO for many years. He and his company are responsible for some of the most successful franchises in film history, among them “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Lord of the Rings.

LIN SHAYE is known for her roles in such iconic films as Insidious, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Dumb & Dumber, Kingpin, and There's Something About Mary, Shaye aims to mesmerize audiences with her unflinching portrayal of a woman's life forever changed by a tumultuous event in 1968. Tripping on Life is a solo exploration of personal growth set against the backdrop of the vibrant and transformative 1960s. Known for its political outrage, artistic expression, and unconventional love, the era set the stage for a life-altering experience that shaped Lin’s journey up to the present day. Shaye shares her intimate story through her powerful performance, delving into the depths of emotion and resilience.

With a career spanning decades, Lin Shaye is renowned as an icon of the absurd and the macabre. Her dynamic performances have captivated audiences worldwide. Wizard World Comic Con has named her the official Godmother of Horror. Shaye's portrayal of “Elise” the psychic, in James Wan's Insidious franchise, which grossed over half a billion dollars globally, solidified her status as a beloved figure in the genre. Recent highlights include a Daytime Emmy win for her appearance on Netflix's “Eastsiders” and memorable roles in Showtime's “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and Supermassive Games' hit horror videogame “The Quarry”.

ROBERT GALINSKY (Director/Producer) is a multifaceted talent recognized for his contributions to theater, film, poetry, and youth prison activism. His impressive body of work includes lecturing at Oxford University and at the Yale University School of Medicine, teaching in Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison and Rikers Island Jail, and directing and co-writing over 50 TEDx Talks. He debuted Off-Broadway as a writer and performer at the renowned Cherry Lane Theatre with his solo show The Bench, A Homeless Love Story directed by Jay O. Sanders and Galinsky's expertise in directing extends to notables such as Stephen McKinley Henderson and Noah Emmerich, as well as coaching such diverse personalities as 50 Cent, Chelsea Clinton, and NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James.

GINA RUGOLO JUDD (Producer) runs her own talent management and production company, Rugolo Entertainment in Los Angeles. Rugolo partnered with Lin Shaye as an executive producer on the horror feature “DreamKatcher” and producer on “The Call.” Most recently, she produced the award-winning documentary “100 Years From Mississippi” and executive produced the feature film “Santa Bootcamp” with Rita Moreno. Rugolo currently serves as a producer on the podcast “CharVision” on UBNGo. Rugolo served as a co-executive producer on NBC’s hit comedy series “Just Shoot Me.” She was an executive producer on the series “Getting Personal” and the Lifetime television movie “What If God Were the Sun?”. She also produced the feature “Ringmaster” and co-produced the independent feature “Twist.”

The creative team behind Tripping on Life includes sound design by Lee Landey , and light art consultant Joshua White of the “Joshua Light Show”. The show is stage managed by Joel Andrew Cote and General Management by Theatrics Park.

Ms. Shaye is represented by Buchwald and managed by Rugolo Entertainment. Production Counsel: Mark D. Sendroff, Esq. Sendroff & Baruch, LLP

Tripping on Life performances run through October 8, 2023. Opening Night is Monday, September 18, at 6:30 PM. Tickets start at $39.50 – $149.50 (VIP Ticket package with meet and greet after the show). The show will play Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM; Friday and Saturday at 8 PM; matinees are Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 3 PM. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. Theater Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street, NYC.

Photo Credit: RJ Lewis