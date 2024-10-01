Photos: In The Recording Studio With ABRIL A New Musical

Abril, A New Musical, recorded a demo album September 21 at Reservoir Studios NYC. See photos from inside the recording studio.
The demo cast included Howard Albert, Gina Naomi Baez (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING), Steven Grant Douglas (GHOST THE MUSICAL), Isabella Bria Lopez (ART’s EVITA), Francisca Muñoz (THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA), Jodi Stevens (JEKYLL AND HYDE) and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa.
Abril, which features book, music and lyrics by Gina Naomi Baez, centers on a latine woman Abril who after receiving some shocking news, re-examines her past as a young teenager who just beat cancer. As she returns to high school, she deals with bullying, navigating a new normal, authoritarian figures who are more interested in controlling than helping, and a beloved drama teacher with a dark secret.
The demo was produced and made possible by a successful crowdfunding campaign by Gina Naomi Baez with music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Benjamin Doyle.
Photo Credit: Aly Morrissey Photography
Benjamin Doyle, Howard Albert, Isabella Bria Lopez, Steven Grant Douglas, Gina Naomi Baez, Francisca Mu oz and Mary Testa
Howard Albert, Gina Naomi Baez, Steven Grant Douglas and Francisca Mu oz
The studio cast of ABRIL in the studio!
Francisca Mu oz
Jodi Stevens and Gina Naomi Baez
Isabella Bria Lopez
