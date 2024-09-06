Photos: IN SEARCH OF ELAINA At Off-Broadway's Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drift In Act Out is presenting the World Premiere of IN SEARCH OF ELAINA, new play by Kara Ayn Napolitano about facing old demons and embracing new beginnings. Directed by Joy Donze, performances began September 5 at The Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre at The Players Theatre. See photos below!

IN SEARCH OF ELAINA opens on Annette, living comfortably in her city life. When she learns that an old, dear friend has passed away, someone from the youth she worked hard to leave behind, a haunting regret is reignited. This drives Annette to travel home and face what she has worked so hard to bury. Past and present collide as Annette is pulled apart by who she is trying to be and who she undeniably once was. Friends and family reunite, reliving old times, traversing grief, and somehow finding their way forward.

IN SEARCH OF ELAINA runs September 5 - 22, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 (accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). Run-time: 110 minutes. Please note that the theatre is located on the 3rd floor of a walk up building; there is no elevator. Tickets are $62 - $87. For tickets and more information, visit www.insearchofelaina.com.

IN SEARCH OF ELAINA stars Rachel Griesinger, Aimée Fortier, Jamie Effros (Give or Take with Norbert Leo Butz and Cheri Oteri; The Footage, Back of the Throat and The Great Recession at The Flea), Alexandra Gellner, Garrett Richmond, Greg Carere (Pete Rex at 59E59), and Lee Tyler (Best Actor nominee for Townhouse Confidential at the 2022 New York Independent Film Festival). The production team includes Rachel Razor (scenic design), Sasha Lysenko (lighting), Robert Gonyo (sound design), Arielle Legere (stage manager), Rosie Kolbo (co-producer), and Jake Platt (co-producer).

Photo credit: by Al Foote III.

