Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance an organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, today unveiled photos of the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season. The ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 18 at Sardis.

Check out photos below!



Awards were presented in six competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards were presented to actors MaryLouise Burke and Len Cariou, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years.

Playwright/performer Christopher Durang, writer Michael Feingold, and producer Edgar Lansbury were posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award was presented to Adam Feldman, National Theater and Dance Editor and Chief Theater Critic at Time Out New York.



For more information about the Off Broadway Alliance and its programs, visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com and www.20at20.com



