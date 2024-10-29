Photos: Go Inside The 2024 BREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos from the third annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival. The festival continues the groundbreaking theater company’s mission of producing work created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists. The festival ran from October 21, 2024 – October 27, 2024.

Breaking the Binary Theatre is a new work development and community building hub wherein transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+*) artists come together to reclaim artistic license and liberty through a number of initiatives and programs, including the annual all-TNB2S+ Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival each October.

This fall, Playwrights Horizons is producing Sarah Mantell’s In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot in association with Breaking the Binary Theatre. Performances begin at the Mainstage Theater at Playwrights Horizons on October 10.

Launched in July 2022 and founded and led by George Strus (they/them), the organization has produced over thirty-five workshops and readings of new works by TNB2S+ artists; produced a three-week run of Cecilia Gentili’s RED INK off-Broadway starring Jes Tom, Angelica Ross, and Peppermint, raising over $35,000 for charities; commissioned over fifty TNB2S+ artists; hosted over thirty community events; launched a free educational Summer Intensive for emerging TNB2S+ performers, a New Musicals program to develop musicals written by and featuring TNB2S+ performers, and a BTB Across America program for TNB2S+ artists outside of New York; published two collections with Broadway Licensing; partnered with Playbill, Signature Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company, and BroadwayCon; been in residence at Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival and New York Stage and Film; and paid out over $500,000 to over 400 TNB2S+ artists.

Photo Credit: MCP Photo

