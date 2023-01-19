Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ELYRIA at Atlantic Theater Company

Elyria will begin performances on Thursday, February 9th, and will open Monday, February 27th.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere play Elyria, written by Deepa Purohit and directed by Awoye Timpo. Elyria will begin performances on Thursday, February 9th, and will open Monday, February 27th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19th, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Elyria will feature Sanskar Agarwal (Off-Broadway debut), Nilanjana Bose (Tamburlaine the Great), Sanjit De Silva (War Horse), Mohit Gautam (Off-Broadway debut), Gulshan Mia (Acquittal), Bhavesh Patel (The Nap), Mahima Saigal (Off-Broadway debut), Khyati Sehgal (Off-Broadway debut), and Omar Shafiuzzaman (Off-Broadway Debut).

1982. Elyria, Ohio: Two women collide 20 years, 3 continents, and 2 oceans after making a deal of a lifetime, forcing them to face the knots of the past and the uncertainty of their inextricably linked future.

Elyria will feature choreography by Parijat Desai, scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Amatus Karim Ali, projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by The Telsey Office; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Kat Meister will serve as the production stage manager.




