Photos: First Look at ELYRIA World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company
Elyria is now in performances and will open Monday, February 27th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19th, 2023.
Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere production of Elyria, written by Deepa Purohit (Off-Broadway playwriting debut), and directed by Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen).
Get a first look at photos below!
Atlantic is welcoming Avanthika Srinivasan to the company, taking over for Khyati Seghal.
Elyria features Sanskar Agarwal (Off-Broadway debut), Nilanjana Bose (Tamburlaine the Great), Sanjit De Silva (War Horse), Mohit Gautam (Off-Broadway debut), Gulshan Mia (Acquittal), Bhavesh Patel (The Nap), Mahima Saigal (Off-Broadway debut), Omar Shafiuzzaman (Off-Broadway debut) and Avanthika Srinivasan (Candida).
Elyria is now in performances and will open Monday, February 27th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19th, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
1982. Elyria, Ohio: Two women collide 20 years, 3 continents, and 2 oceans after making a deal of a lifetime, forcing them to face the knots of the past and the uncertainty of their inextricably linked future.
Elyria features choreography by Parijat Desai, scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Amatus Karim Ali, projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by The Telsey Office; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Kat Meister will serve as the production stage manager.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
Nilanjana Bose and Gulshan Mia
Mohit Gautam and Omar Shafiuzzaman
Nilanjana Bose and Sanskar Agarwal
Nilanjana Bose and Sanjit De Silva
Sanjit De Silva and Nilanjana Bose
Nilanjana Bose and Mahima Saigal
Sanjit De Silva and Bhavesh Patel
Nilanjana Bose, Sanjit De Silva, Mahima Saigal, Gulshan Mia and Bhavesh Patel
Omar Shafiuzzaman and Mohit Gautam
Gulshan Mia (Dhatta) and Bhavesh Patel
Gulshan Mia and Nilanjana Bose
Bhavesh Patel and Mohit Gautam