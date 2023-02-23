Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ELYRIA World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company

Elyria is now in performances and will open Monday, February 27th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19th, 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere production of Elyria, written by Deepa Purohit (Off-Broadway playwriting debut), and directed by Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen).

Get a first look at photos below!

Atlantic is welcoming Avanthika Srinivasan to the company, taking over for Khyati Seghal.

Elyria features Sanskar Agarwal (Off-Broadway debut), Nilanjana Bose (Tamburlaine the Great), Sanjit De Silva (War Horse), Mohit Gautam (Off-Broadway debut), Gulshan Mia (Acquittal), Bhavesh Patel (The Nap), Mahima Saigal (Off-Broadway debut), Omar Shafiuzzaman (Off-Broadway debut) and Avanthika Srinivasan (Candida).

1982. Elyria, Ohio: Two women collide 20 years, 3 continents, and 2 oceans after making a deal of a lifetime, forcing them to face the knots of the past and the uncertainty of their inextricably linked future.

Elyria features choreography by Parijat Desai, scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Amatus Karim Ali, projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by The Telsey Office; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Kat Meister will serve as the production stage manager.




