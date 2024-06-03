Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Public Theater's Mobile Unit Tour of COMEDY OF ERRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last Thursday marked Opening Night of The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit tour of the bilingual musical adaptation of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS with a performance at New York Public Library/Bryant Park.

Check out photos from the festivities below!

Adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri in English and Spanish and featuring an all-Latine cast, the joyful musical of family and mistaken identity is fun, accessible, and open to all ages. The five-borough tour will bring free Shakespeare to New Yorkers’ own neighborhoods through June 30.

Conceived by director Rebecca Martínez and composer Julián Mesri, this adaptation of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS embraces contemporary music styles from Latin America in a tale of separation and reunion. Featuring live actor-musicians, this modern musical adaptation brings a vibrant energy to an age-old tale of two sets of twins separated by stormy seas as they overcome a baffling case of mistaken identity—and the mayhem and hilarious confusion that follows.

The complete cast of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS includes Joél Acosta (Antipholus), Varín Ayala (Egeon/Pinch), Michael Castillejos (Solino/2nd Merchant), Danaya Esperanza (Adriana), Rebecca Jimenez (Understudy), Keren Lugo (Luciana), Alan Mendez (Understudy), Sara Ornelas (Troubadour), Gían Pérez (Dromio), Desireé Rodriguez (Courtesan/Emilia), and Glendaliris Torres-Greaux (Angelo). Michael Castillejos (Guitar), Jacinta Clusellas (Music Director/Guitar), Sara Ornelas (Guitar), and Raphael Torn (Percussion) serve as musicians.

Photo Credit: David Nicholas

