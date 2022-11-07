Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A DELICATE BALANCE Off-Broadway

Transport Group in partnership with National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) is presenting Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, at the Connelly Theater, 220 East 4 Street.

This production is the first off-Broadway revival of Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, as well as the first production to feature a full cast of Asian-American actors.

In Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, Agnes and Tobias are a complacent middle-aged couple with a hanger-on of a house guest-Agnes' alcoholic sister Claire. But when longtime friends Harry and Edna appear on their doorstep claiming a nameless "fear" has forced them from their home coincides with their four-times divorced daughter Julia's moving home, their daily balance is shattered. Though Agnes and Tobias attempt to regain control, that may no longer be possible.

The cast of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance features Tina Chilip, Carmen M. Herlihy, Paul Juhn, Mia Katigbak, Manu Narayan, and Rita Wolf.

This is the second collaboration between Transport Group and NAATCO who first partnered on Jack Cummings III's adaptation of The Trial of the Catonsville Nine in 2019.

The scenic design for Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance is by Peiyi Wong; costume design by Mariko Ohigashi; lighting design is by R. Lee Kennedy; casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, tbd casting co. and Andrea Zee, Zee Casting. The production manager is Chris Luner; the stage manager is Kevin Zhu.