Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night Of LOS OTROS At A.R.T./New York Theatres

Starring Caesar Samayoa and Luba Mason.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Tony Award nominees Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh's newest collaboration LOS OTROS, starring Caesar Samayoa and Luba Mason, recently opened at A.R.T./New York Theatres (through October 8). Here's a look at the opening night festivities.

PREMIERES NYC (Paulette Haupt, Artistic Director), the New York based music theater organization whose mission is "to bring new music theater to light", presents the New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant). This production is an expansion of its bi-annual commissioning series INNER VOICES. Previews began on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for a limited run through Saturday, October 8, 2022, at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Mezzanine Theatre (502 West 53rd Street - between 10th & 11th Avenues). Opening Night was Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives. Acclaimed director Noah Himmelstein (The Lucky Star; I Am Harvey Milk) helms the New York premiere of this unique musical which will feature musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro (Caroline, or Change) and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza). Los Otrosreceived its East Coast premiere production in 2017 at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD under Himmelstein's direction.

The cast of Los Otros is Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk award nominee Luba Mason (Girl From the North Country, The Will Rogers Follies) and Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act).

The creative team includes: Junghyun Georgia Lee (set), Tony Award nominee Alejo Vietti (costumes), Adam Honoré (lights), and Ken Travis (sound). Robert Bennett is Production Stage Manager and Karen Evanouskas is the Assistant Stage Manager with General Management by Dailey-Monda Management.

Los Otros will play the following schedule: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:30pm & 7:30pm; Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets start at $69 and may be obtained by visiting www.PremieresNYC.org.





More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: First Look at Darius de Haas, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More in AS YOU LIKE IT at Free Shakespeare in the ParkVIDEO: First Look at Darius de Haas, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More in AS YOU LIKE IT at Free Shakespeare in the Park
September 6, 2022

Public Works’ musical production of AS YOU LIKE IT has returned to Central Park, bringing together its diverse ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York. Get a first look at footage from the production here!
Photos: See Mary Beth Peil, Gregory Harrison & More at the Premiere Of James Andrew Walsh's Film JIMMY AND CAROLYNPhotos: See Mary Beth Peil, Gregory Harrison & More at the Premiere Of James Andrew Walsh's Film JIMMY AND CAROLYN
September 6, 2022

Bill Hanney, Harold Blank, and William Dougherty hosted film/tv/theatre veterans Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil at the premiere of their new film, 'Jimmy and Carolyn', written and directed by James Andrew Walsh, at their newly renovated All South County Luxury Cinemas on August 29th. See photos here!
Tickets On Sale Now for the World Premiere of ONLY GOLD at MCC TheaterTickets On Sale Now for the World Premiere of ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater
September 6, 2022

General tickets are now on sale for the World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash (“GLOW”) and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) at MCC Theater.
Dixon Place to Present THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL! by Nora Burns in OctoberDixon Place to Present THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL! by Nora Burns in October
September 6, 2022

Dixon Place will present The Village, A Disco Musical! for a limited run engagement from October 6 - 15, 2022. Set in New York City in 1979, The Village is loosely based on Our Town (if Thornton Wilder had lived on Christopher Street).
Billy Eugene Jones Joins the Cast of MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA - Tickets On Sale NowBilly Eugene Jones Joins the Cast of MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA - Tickets On Sale Now
September 6, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Theatre Club’s New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, “The Morning Show”) and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones).