Photos: Go Inside Lincoln Center Theater's Annual Benefit
Lincoln Center Theater's CAMELOT will open on Thursday, April 13.
Lincoln Center Theater held its annual Benefit on Tuesday, April 4 with a special performance of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, will open on Thursday, April 13.
The special performance began with remarks from LCT Board Chair Kewsong Lee and LCT Producing Artistic Director André Bishop. Immediately following the performance gala guests, including LCT Board Members, Gala Co-Chairs and Vice-Chairs went across the street to Alice Tully Hall for a special dinner with menu by celebrated Chef Jean Georges Vongerichten.
Photo credit: Chasi Annexy & Getty Images
Aaron Sorkin and Kewsong Lee
Annette Tapert Allen and Andre Bishop
Jon Corzine, Brooke Garber Neidich, Izak Senbahar and Stellene Volandes
Luke Janklow and Linda LeRoy Janklow
Marlene Hess and Richard Haass
Stacey and Eric Mindich and family
Adam Siegel, André Bishop, Kewsong Lee and Naomi Grabel
Asher Grodman and Samantha Massell
Bartlett Sher, Albert and Myriam Bourla and Kewsong Lee
David Warren and Helen Lee Warren
Electra Toub and Peter Soros
Eric Mindich, Kewsong Lee, Albert Bourla and Jerry Speyer
Michael and Elyse Newhouse
Sandra Hoffen and Maria Tash
Zita J. Ezpeleta and Kewsong Lee
Adrienne and Tracy Travis
C. Graham Berwind, III and Andre Bishop
Katherine Farley, Albert Bourla, Kewsong Lee and Henry Timms