Photos: Go Inside Lincoln Center Theater's Annual Benefit

Lincoln Center Theater held its annual Benefit on Tuesday, April 4 with a special performance of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, will open on Thursday, April 13.

The special performance began with remarks from LCT Board Chair Kewsong Lee and LCT Producing Artistic Director André Bishop. Immediately following the performance gala guests, including LCT Board Members, Gala Co-Chairs and Vice-Chairs went across the street to Alice Tully Hall for a special dinner with menu by celebrated Chef Jean Georges Vongerichten.