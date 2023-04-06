Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Go Inside Lincoln Center Theater's Annual Benefit

Lincoln Center Theater's CAMELOT will open on Thursday, April 13.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Lincoln Center Theater held its annual Benefit on Tuesday, April 4 with a special performance of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, will open on Thursday, April 13.

See photos below!

The special performance began with remarks from LCT Board Chair Kewsong Lee and LCT Producing Artistic Director André Bishop. Immediately following the performance gala guests, including LCT Board Members, Gala Co-Chairs and Vice-Chairs went across the street to Alice Tully Hall for a special dinner with menu by celebrated Chef Jean Georges Vongerichten.

Photo credit: Chasi Annexy & Getty Images

Camelot
Aaron Sorkin and Kewsong Lee

Camelot
Annette Tapert Allen and Andre Bishop

Camelot
Jon Corzine, Brooke Garber Neidich, Izak Senbahar and Stellene Volandes

Camelot
Luke Janklow and Linda LeRoy Janklow

Camelot
Marlene Hess and Richard Haass

Camelot
Stacey and Eric Mindich and family

Camelot
Adam Siegel, André Bishop, Kewsong Lee and Naomi Grabel

Camelot
Asher Grodman and Samantha Massell

Camelot
Bartlett Sher, Albert and Myriam Bourla and Kewsong Lee

Camelot
David Warren and Helen Lee Warren

Camelot
Electra Toub and Peter Soros

Camelot
Eric Mindich, Kewsong Lee, Albert Bourla and Jerry Speyer

Camelot
Michael and Elyse Newhouse

Camelot
Sandra Hoffen and Maria Tash

Camelot
Zita J. Ezpeleta and Kewsong Lee

Camelot
Adrienne and Tracy Travis

Camelot
Alex Edelman and Cherry Jones

Camelot
C. Graham Berwind, III and Andre Bishop

Camelot
Katherine Farley, Albert Bourla, Kewsong Lee and Henry Timms




