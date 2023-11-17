Photos: Get a First Look at Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA at The Public

The production has now been extended through Saturday, December 23.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2 Photo 1 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo 3 Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo 4 Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA begin previews yesterday for its New York Premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Laurie Woolery, the production officially opens on Tuesday, December 5.

Get a first look at photos!
 
The production has now been extended through Saturday, December 23.
 
MANAHATTA Production Photos by Joan Marcus

A gripping journey from the fur trade of the 1600s to the stock trade of today, Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA tells the story of Jane Snake, a brilliant young Native woman with a Stanford MBA. Jane reconnects with her ancestral Lenape homeland, known as Manahatta, when she moves from Oklahoma to New York for a banking job just before the 2008 financial meltdown. Jane’s struggle to reconcile her new life with the expectations and traditions of her family and Nation are powerfully interwoven with the heartbreaking history of the Delaware Nation's expulsion from their land. Both old and new Manahatta converge in a lesson about the dangers of living in a society where there’s no such thing as enough. A stunning play about self-discovery, MANAHATTA was written as part of The Public’s prestigious Emerging Writers Group. Obie Award winner and The Public’s Director of Public Works, Laurie Woolery, directs.
The complete cast of HELL’S KITCHEN includes Rainbow Dickerson (Toosh-ki-pa-kwis-i / Debra), Elizabeth Frances (Le-le-wa'-you / Jane), David Kelly (Jonas Michaelius / Michael), Jeffrey King (Peter Minuit / Dick), Enrico Nassi (Se-ket-tu-may-qua / Luke), Jessica Ranville (Understudy), Joe Tapper (Jakob / Joe), Sheila Tousey (Mother / Bobbie), and Rex Young (Understudy).

The production features scenic design by Marcelo Martínez García, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design and composition by Paul James Prendergast, prop management by Rachel M.F. Kenner, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and movement direction by Ty Defoe. Executive Director and Co-founder of The Lenape Center Joe Baker will serve as the cultural consultant. Amanda Nita Luke-Sayed will be the production stage manager and Janelle Caso will be the stage manager.
 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
KATSURA SUNSHINES RAKUGO Extends Its Run at New World Stages Through The End Of 2024 Photo
KATSURA SUNSHINE'S RAKUGO Extends Its Run at New World Stages Through The End Of 2024

KATSURA SUNSHINE’S RAKUGO extends its run at NEW WORLD STAGES through 2024, marking its 5th year. Don't miss this international hit comedy show!

2
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Extended at Atlantic Theater Company Photo
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Extended at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company will present a one-week extension for the world premiere of Buena Vista Social ClubTM. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANTS HOUSE to Offer On Demand Streaming Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT'S HOUSE to Offer On Demand Streaming

This December, as Summoners Ensemble Theatre’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT’S HOUSE resumes live performances, they will once again to offer performances virtually! Learn how to purchase tickets!@

4
MIND MANGLER: A NIGHT OF TRAGIC ILLUSION to Offer $39 Tickets as Part of Digital Lottery & Photo
MIND MANGLER: A NIGHT OF TRAGIC ILLUSION to Offer $39 Tickets as Part of Digital Lottery & Rush

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will launch digital lottery and rush policies. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You