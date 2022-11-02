Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHARED SENTENCES at Houses on the Moon Theater Company

Houses on the Moon Theater Company is presenting the world premiere of Emily Joy Weiner's SHARED SENTENCES directed by Lisa Rothe with additional material by Barbara Allan, Kevin Barron, Zudaydah Rivera, and Tanasha Gordon, through November 12 at 122CC , 2nd Floor Theater, 150 First Avenue at East 9th Street, NYC 10009.

In a continued effort to keep theatre affordable, Houses on the Moon will offer the first 25 tickets of each performance of Shared Sentences for only $25 (the remaining tickets are $35 each). They will also offer a $55 buy-one-give-one ticket tier; this option supports their ticket subsidy program, which provides free or low-cost tickets to non-traditional audiences and accounts for nearly one-third of all ticket sales. Tickets are available at HousesOnTheMoon.org.

SHARED SENTENCES explores the toll of incarceration on families and loved ones. The story follows Olivia, a lonely aspiring artist, who finds herself in a United Prison Families meeting, a support group for those with an incarcerated loved one. The piece explores how we define "family" and the struggle between the warmth and comfort of community and the cold depths of utter isolation.

The cast includes Nikomeh Anderson (NY: The Civility of Albert Cashier), Glynis Bell (Broadway: The Ferryman, Angels in America), Yadira Correa (Recent TV: "New Amsterdam"), Raphael Nash Thompson (Regional: Much Ado About Nothing), David Anzuelo (Netflix's A New York Christmas Wedding) and Emily Joy Weiner (NY: Othello).

The creative team includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Design), Theresa Squire (Costume Design), Amina Alexander (Lighting Design), and Lindsay Jones (Original Music and Sound Design).

Photo credit: Russ Rowland