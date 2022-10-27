Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GOOD ENEMY at the Minetta Lane Theatre
GOOD ENEMY’s cast features Ron Domingo, Obie Award winner Francis Jue, Tim Liu, Geena Quintos and more.
Audible Theater is presenting the world premiere production of GOOD ENEMY, written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew.
Get a first look at prouction photos below!
GOOD ENEMY is now in previews and opens Sunday, November 6 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. This limited engagement runs through Sunday, November 27.
GOOD ENEMY's cast features Ron Domingo (The American Pilot, "As The World Turns"), Obie Award winner Francis Jue, Tim Liu ("Nepotism"), Geena Quintos (Soft Power, Emojiland), Alec Silver (Temping), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), and Jeena Yi (Network, Somebody's Daughter).
A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in GOOD ENEMY, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard (Francis Jue) makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age, Tik Tok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, GOOD ENEMY explores the power of human connections...affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.
GOOD ENEMY features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House. Casting by X Casting Victor Vazquez, CSA. Merrick AB Williams is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.
GOOD ENEMY will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Tim Liu, Ron Domingo, and Jeena Yi
Jeena Yi, Ron Domingo, and Tim Liu
Francis Jue, Ryan Spahn, and Geena Quintos
