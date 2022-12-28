Photos: First Look at the Company of MEMORIAL at Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Launching its 46th Milestone Season, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has announced as a tribute to the Chinese architect Maya Lin with deep respect for her courage and creativity, the titanic role of "Maya" will be played by two actors - Angel Lin and Nancy Ma - in alternation for the world premiere of Memorial by Livian Yah, directed by Jeff Liu, which is supported, in part, by a prestigious award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The cast of six will also feature Glenn Kubota as Hideo Sasaki, Rachel Lu as Julia Lin, Robert Meksin as Wolf von Eckardt, and James Patrick Nelson as Colonel James Becker.

See a first look at the cast below!

The world premiere engagement is set to begin performances on Thursday, January 19, 2023 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023 at Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street, west of 10thAvenue). Lunar New Year Opening set for Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023 at 2:30PM.

The world premiere of the new play Memorial written by Livian Yeh surrounds Maya Lin, the 21-year-old architect who is forced to defend herself to veterans and the United States Congress when her "untraditional" memorial design was selected to commemorate Vietnam veterans on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Is democracy about compromise and working together?

NOW ON SALE: Tickets for Memorial are priced at $60. Senior/Miliary/Student discounts available. $30 Rush Tickets are available at the Box Office 1 hour prior to the performance. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre website at www.panasianrep.org.