Photos: First Look at David Gutierrez's RETRACTION

Purple Arrow Productions is now presenting David Gutierrez's RETRACTION, at The Shiner Theatre at The Sheen Center through January 31. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Directed by Caroline Fairweather (Maybe Happy Ending, Parade), the cast features Renata Friedman (The Patient, Terminal List), Rachel Resheff (Larry David's Fish in the Dark, Mary Poppins), Charlie Webb (The Notebook, Parade), Nathaniel Stampley (Lempicka, Color Purple), Shannon Dorsey, Carson McCalley (The Inheritance), Eliana Rowe, and Bella Serrano.

Inspired by true events, RETRACTION follows journalist Wendy Cohen Denison as she publishes a bombshell exposé about a shocking crime at an esteemed university. Carolina Atlantic student Lacey’s firsthand account lives at the center of the article, and the entire nation is rocked by her story. But when journalists and college students alike begin to dive deeper, they find inconsistencies that throw everything they thought they knew about the case into question. This gripping legal drama examines the professional and personal truths we owe one another when nothing seems certain.