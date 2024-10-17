Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Literally Alive Family Theatre’s production of Furever Home the Musical continues its run at Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre. See photos from the show!

The musical runs through November 10 and is donating a portion of all ticket sales to NYC animal rescues and shelters, and others around the United States.

Furever Home the Musical, written by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros, follows the story of five stray dogs living in an NYC animal shelter who share their “tails” while waiting to be adopted.

Meet Bravo (Avery Ilardi), the new pup to the shelter, who is introduced to Daphne Louise (Eric Fletcher), an older German Shepard, Tex (Austin Blake Sasser), a small terrier mix, Fifi (Patricia M. Lawrence), a fancy French Poodle, and Whoops (Brenda Bell), a sweet and clumsy Golden Retriever. Together they learn the meaning of friendship and hope as they wait to be adopted to their furever homes.

Furever Home the Musical runs Oct 05 – Nov 10, 2024, Saturdays 3pm and Sundays 11am Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M – walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

Tickets available at FureverHomeMusical.com

Photos Credit: Giancarlo Osaben FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

