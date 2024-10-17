News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre

The musical runs through Nov 10 and is donating a portion of all ticket sales to NYC animal rescues and shelters.

By: Oct. 17, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Literally Alive Family Theatre’s production of Furever Home the Musical continues its run at Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre. See photos from the show!

LATEST NEWS

SoHo Playhouse Reveals Comedy Lineup For 2024 International Fringe Encore Series
Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU to Stream on Broadway On Demand
Kate Baldwin and Christopher Innvar Join Irish Rep's THE DEAD, 1904
Under the Radar 20th Anniversary Festival Reveals Lineup

The musical runs through November 10 and is donating a portion of all ticket sales to NYC animal rescues and shelters, and others around the United States. 

Furever Home the Musical, written by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros, follows the story of five stray dogs living in an NYC animal shelter who share their “tails” while waiting to be adopted.  

Meet Bravo (Avery Ilardi), the new pup to the shelter, who is introduced to Daphne Louise (Eric Fletcher), an older German Shepard, Tex (Austin Blake Sasser), a small terrier mix, Fifi (Patricia M. Lawrence), a fancy French Poodle, and Whoops (Brenda Bell), a sweet and clumsy Golden Retriever. Together they learn the meaning of friendship and hope as they wait to be adopted to their furever homes. 

Furever Home the Musical runs Oct 05 – Nov 10, 2024, Saturdays 3pm and Sundays 11am Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M – walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal. 

Tickets available at FureverHomeMusical.com

Photos Credit: Giancarlo Osaben

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image

FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look At FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL At Players Theatre Image
FUREVER HOME- THE MUSICAL




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos