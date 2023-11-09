Photos: Epic Players Present Neuro-Diverse Retelling Of ROMEO & JULIET

Performances begin Thursday, November 9 and continue through Sunday, November 19.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

EPIC Players, NYC’s premiere neurodivergent theater company, is premiering their neuro-diverse production of Shakespeare’s ROMEO AND JULIET, directed by Max Baudisch.

Check out photos below!

Get ready to be shooketh by a neuro-diverse retelling of ROMEO AND JULIET, with the voice of Gen Z, in a two-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s ART/NY Gural Theater (502 West 53rd Street, 3rd Floor). Performances begin Thursday, November 9 and continue through Sunday, November 19. Opening Night is Friday, November 10 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $35-$65 and available at https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/romeo-and-juliet-.  

Watch as star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet navigate the perilous landscape of social media, virtual reality, and online rivalries in their pursuit of love and authenticity. This electrifying production explores the highs and lows of technology, showcasing the power of connection and the dangers of living in a world where every click counts. 


“EPIC Players is committed to providing its members a gateway to employment and career opportunities in the theatre arts,” said Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director at EPIC Players. “Many of our performers are professional actors, competing for roles in the neuro-typical world and achieving great success through their amazing talent, perseverance and dedication to their craft. We are so thrilled that neurodiverse theater is being elevated on Broadway this season in How to Dance in Ohio and are so proud of our company member, Conor Tague, making his Broadway Debut! We are hopeful that neurodivergent theater will be the “new normal” in the landscape of NYC theater and hope audiences see our production of ROMEO AND JULIET as a part of that.”


“This production of ROMEO AND JULIET is unlike anything EPIC has presented before–we experiment with projections and multimedia elements to envelope our audience in the thoughts of the play’s teenage characters through a familiar contemporary lens — the lens of social media” says director, Max Baudish. “In addition to being the quintessential romantic tale, ROMEO AND JULIET is a story about generational relationships. The fast-paced and ever-changing nature of today’s tech-based communication can be a bridge or— as is often the case— a divide between Boomers, GenZers and everyone in between. How does our ability to communicate with each other in an instant alter our experience of the physical world around us? Who are we on the internet, and how does that translate in the real world? Our incredible cast will tackle these up-to-date themes and more through Shakespeare's timeless tragedy.”

For more information, visit Click Here

Jesus Chevez, Eric Fegan, Miles Butler, Bre Baron, and Dante Jayce

Nick Amodio, Kylie Hogrefe, and Christine Newberry

Christine Newberry, Dante Jayce, and Gerard Riley i

Christine Newberry and Nick Amodio

Sandy Gladstone Karpe

Sandy Gladstone Karpe and Lai Williams

Nick Amodio and Dante Jayce

Nick Amodio

Christine Newberry






