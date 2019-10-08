Photo Flash: William Ivey Long, Jane Greenwood And More Attend The 2019 Henry Hewes Design Awards

The 2019 Henry Hewes Design Award Honors for the 2018-2019 theater season were presented yesterday at the 55th annual ceremony in New York.

The 5 recipients were scenic designer Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Trilogy, Irish Repertory Theatre), costume designer Montana Levi Blanco (Ain't No Mo', Public Theater), lighting designers Amith Chandrashaker (Boesman and Lena, Signature Theatre) and Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand, New York Theatre Workshop), and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman (Fairview, Soho Rep).

The event was attended by the top designers in the theater community including William Ivey Long, Jules Fisher, Catherine Zuber, Scott Pask, John Gromada and many others.

"All five of the 2019 honorees are receiving their first award from the Hewes committee," said Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chairman of the Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee. "We are delighted to honor them for their brilliant work and superb contributions to the world of New York theater design."

Jane Greenwood was awarded the Ming Cho Lee Lifetime Achievement Award. "It is an honor to receive this award in Ming's name and I am so grateful to see so many of my dear friends here today," said Ms. Greenwood. "This has been a wonderful day but it is time to get to work on the next show".





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You