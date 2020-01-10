Photo Flash: The Drama League DirectorFest Presents HELLO AGAIN

The Drama League presents the 36th annual DirectorFest, the only festival in the United States dedicated to the art of contemporary stage directing.

DirectorFest launches January 10 - and concludes on February 4, 2020 at various locations around NYC: The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street), The Drama League Theater Center (32 Avenue of the Americas), LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (31-10 Thomson Avenue), and Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street). For festival details and tickets, visit directorfest.org or call (212) 244-9494 x102.

Launching the 2020 festival is the musical Hello Again with book, music and lyrics by Michael John LaChuisa. Directed by 2019 Drama League Leo Shull Musical Directing Fellow Ben Randle, and with music direction by Jesse Kissel, the four-member cast features Broadway veterans Lana Gordon (Chicago, The Lion King), Angel Reda (The Cher Show), Matthew Christian and Pablo Torres, with musicians Jesse Kissel (conductor/piano), Michael Hess (cello), Mike Lunoe (percussion), and Justin Vance (reeds). The Production Stage Manager is Karen Schleifer. Casting by Stephen DeAngelis.

Michael John LaChiusa's acclaimed musical retelling of Schnitzler's La Ronde -- in which a circle of intimate encounters weave together across time and space, spanning a century of human experience -- receives a groundbreaking new revival in the hands of director Ben Randle. Just four actors tackle twenty characters in ten decades, exploring new possibilities in the intersections of gender, class, race, sexuality, and history. As the connections multiply and fracture before our eyes, Hello Again maps the chasm between power and intimacy, set to one of the most captivating scores of the modern era.

HELLO AGAIN will play limited four performance engagement through Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2020 at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street).





