Photo Flash: Take a Look at New Photos of Aaron De Jesus, Keith Hines and More in JERSEY BOYS

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys stars Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, Nathan Lee Scherich, Dru Serkes.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."





