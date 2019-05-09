Photo Flash: SISTER ACT Comes to Broadway Workshop

SISTER ACT returned to New York City last week at Riverside Theater for a sold out run! SISTER ACT was produced by Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway as their 2019 Main Stage production. Scroll down for photos of the cast in action.



SISTER ACT is a musical based on the hit 1992 film of the same name with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.



The production was made up of over 50 teenage actors who were divided into two casts. Cast members came from throughout New York City and the tri-state area and have a wealth of Broadway, regional theatre, film and television experience. The casts were led by Broadway's Grace Capeless (Broadway; Matilda, Lion King, A Christmas Story) and Kate Louissaint who shared the role of Deloris, Sadie Seelert (Broadway; Mary Poppins) and Samantha Foti shared the role of Mother Superior, Alex Milne and Timothy Thompson shared the role of Eddie and Angelina Boris and Ava DeMary (Broadway: Matilda, Evita, Billy Elliot) shared the role of Sister Mary Robert.

The principal and ensemble cast included; Abbie Anderson, Abigail Arkin, Alexis Simon, Anakeesta Ironwood, Angelina Cerami, Aria Odendaal, Ashley DiLorenzo, Bhrianna Veillard, Brianna Paradiso, Cameron Barr-Kotzen, Christian Carrington, Christina Goslin, Claire Stein, Eli Hamilton, Eli Tokash, Graham Routhier, Grant Albright, Hailey Nitti, Hannah Harding, Hannah Jane Peterson, Hayden Gelman, Julia Grace Gold, Julianna Pitera, Justin Han, Katie Kallay, Kristina Yim, Leah Cunningham, Lily Bucko, Lucy Lewis, Macy McGrail, Margot Krauss, Mateo Lizcano, Nina Genzone, Ryan Jaramillo, Shai Vaknine, Shayna Rives, Siobhan Reidy, Sophie Morvillo, Taylor Terry, Tim Bosco, Wyatt Lysenko, Zach Kessel, and Zoe Buerkle

The production was directed by Marc Tumminelli, choreographed by Casey Leigh Thompson and musical directed by Luke Williams with set design by Carl Tallent, lighting design by Michael Cole, sound design by Randy Tabor and costume design by Stephanie Benjamin and Jennifer Motta.

Sister Act marked Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway's 10th Main Stage production.

For more information visit: www.BroadwayWorkshop.com or www.ProjectBroadway.org

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You