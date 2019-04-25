Photo Flash: Players Theatre Presents New Musical Adaptation of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

An original musical adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast", inspired by the 1740 French Novella, and decidedly not Disney, has been revived at The Players Theatre, and located at 115 MacDougal Street (between West 3rd and Bleeker) in the West Village. The production features a live chamber ensemble with music by Michael Sgouros and book and lyrics by Brenda Bell.

Largely based on the original book by Marie Beaumont, which was written in 1756, this version finds the title character, Beauty (Anja Avsharian), to be a surprising heroine. Unlike most fairytale damsels, she is not waiting to be rescued by a prince charming. In fact, if there is rescuing to be done, Beauty will be doing it. But she is far from flawless, indeed she makes a number of mistakes, but as a true heroine,! she always learns from her blunders.

Parents will identify with the poignant relationship between Beauty and her father (Kyle Marra), especially when Beauty asks him difficult queries such as "What is love?" And is there a family where there isn't a bit of sibling rivalry? Beauty's devious sisters and overzealous brother, Chance (Tim Bacskai) add a special kind of humor in numbers like "Unbelievable" where sister's Norma (Emily Brady) and Louise (Caroline McFee) plot against our heroine.

In order to settle a debt for her father, Beauty, seeking a chance to live life instead of just reading about it, agrees to take her fathers place and live in the Beast's castle. Here she not only finds adventure and love, but she also finds herself. The Beast (Eric Fletcher), who has been under the spell of an evil fairy, has been trapped in his castle and his animal-like appearance for many years. Here in! this magnificent palace, he tends to a mysterious garden filled with brilliant roses. The castle we soon learn is as magical as it is beautiful. Statues, elegantly portrayed by dancers Rachel Kemp and Takashi Hosoi, come to life and exquisite meals mysteriously appear with the help of a nymph-like good fairy (Lela Gannon).

This production also includes little-known dream sequences from an earlier French novella by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. "After much research I was fortunate enough to find an English translation of the novella written in 1740. I had heard that Beaumont was inspired by this story. I found the details of Beauty's dreams fascinating; they lend such a rich texture to the story". The decision was made to create a Beast and a Prince for the production. The Prince (Brendon Gallagher) calls to Beauty in her sleep allowing the audience to enter into a surreal dream-world that reveals Beauty&r! squo;s hidden desires as well as her apprehensions. The set designed by Elizabeth Chaney, costumes by Courtney Hansen and lighting by Ali Hall pull the audience into a magical and mysterious world.

"We didn't shy away from the darker side of the story" noted composer, Michael Sgouros. The rich tones of the Cello coupled with over 30 percussion instruments, played in full view of the audience, allowed us to create music that sets the mood for this beautiful yet emotional story. Not to worry thought, there are plenty of upbeat numbers and of course, as Beauty says in the end "there really is such a thing as happily ever after!"

In addition to the full 70-minute musical production; families can come an hour early to take part in a workshop. Here the children meet members of the production team and learn about the music as well as the original story and how it was made into a musical. The actor playing the Beast explains! that the he really isn't scary; even though he is wearing a mask, he is still the same on the inside. Then everyone gets to make a mask of their own to take home with them.

Literally Alive™ is a New York City based family theatre company that produces original musicals based on classic children's literature. Now in its 19th season, the company has taken residence at The Players Theatre and will also produce "Alice in Wonderland this fall to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

"Beauty and the Beast" runs through April 28th on Saturday's at 3p and Sunday's at 11a. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $32-$52 and can be purchased at:

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1004245 By calling 1-866-811-4111 or at the box office which opens daily at 11a. For more information! , photos or press passes call: (212)-475-1237 or visit www.literallyalive.com





