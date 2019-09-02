Photo Flash: Jessica Hagedorn, Ching Valdes-Aran, Alan Ariano And More Celebrate FELIX STARRO Opening Night
Ma-Yi Theater Company's world premiere of Felix Starro, a new musical by Jessica Hagedorn and Fabian Obispo, opened at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St.) last night. Scroll down for photos of the opening night party at The Brazen Tavern.
Based on a powerful short story by acclaimed Filipino American writer Lysley Tenorio, who was in the house for opening night, Felix Starro marks the first-time-ever a musical created by Filipino Americans is being presented Off-Broadway.
Directed by Ma-Yi's Producing Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña (The Chinese Lady, Among The Dead) and choreographed by Brandon Bieber (FX's "Fosse/Verdon"), Felix Starro also marks the long overdue return to New York stages of novelist and playwright Hagedorn whose critically-acclaimed Dogeaters (The Public Theater, 2001) was called "imaginative and fluidly impressionistic" (New York Times). Felix Starro began previews on August 23 and performances will continue through September 15.
The cast for Felix Starro includes Alan Ariano (King and I, Miss Saigon) as Felix Starro, Caitlin Cisco (Hundred We Are) as Crystal, Francisca Muñoz as Mrs. Delgado, Ryan James Ortega as Bobby/Ramon, Diane Phelan (School of Rock) as Charma, Nacho Tambunting (NBC's "Rise") as Junior, and Obie and Lortel award-winner Ching Valdes-Aran as Flora.
In Felix Starro, protagonist Felix is a famous faith healer in the Philippines, whose clients once included celebrities and big politicians. After falling on hard times, Felix decides to go to San Francisco for one last healing mission with ailing Filipinos in the Bay Area. Junior, Felix Starro's nineteen-year-old, orphan grandson, goes along as his assistant. Unbeknownst to Felix, Junior has plans of his own.
Felix Starro explores issues of faith, family, love, loss, betrayal, and what it means to be an undocumented immigrant in America.
The creative team also includes Obie award-winner Marsha Ginsberg (scenic design), Becky Bodurtha (costume design), Oliver Wason (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design), Paulo K. Tiról (orchestrations), Ian Miller (musical director), Cristina Sison (production stage manager), and Jorge Z. Ortoll (executive producer)
Tickets, priced at $52-$102, can be purchased by visiting ma-yitheatre.org or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
Composer Fabian Obispo, Playwright Jessica Hagedorn
Composer Fabian Obispo, Playwright Jessica Hagedorn, Author Lysley Tenorio, who wrote the short story the musical is based on
Diane Phelan, Ching Valdes-Aran, Alan Ariano, Nacho Tambunting, Francisca Muñoz, Ryan James Ortega, Caitlin Cisco
Nacho Tambunting, Francisca Muñoz, Ching Valdes-Aran, Caitlin Cisco, Diane Phelan, Ryan James Ortega, Alan Ariano
Jessica Hagedorn and Ching Valdes-Aran
Lysley Tenorio, Ching Valdes-Aran
Caitlin Cisco, Francisca Muñoz, Alan Ariano, Nacho Tambunting, Diane Phelan, Ryan James Ortega
Nacho Tambunting, Ryan James Ortega, Caitlin Cisco
Ching Valdes-Aran, Diane Phelan, Alan Ariano, Francisca Muñoz
Musical Director Ian Miller and Orchestrator Paulo K. Tirol
Director Ralph B. Pena, Musical Director Ian Miller, Alan Ariano, Ching Valdes-Aran, Orchestrator Paulo K. Tirol
Han Ong, Esther Woo, Jessica Hagedorn, Ching Valdes-Aran and Paloma Woo.
Lia Chang and Jessica Hagedorn. Photo by Garth Kravits
Tazewell Thompson, Jorge Z. Ortoll, Ralph Pena, Fabian Obispo
Jessica Hagedorn with her daughters Esther and Paloma
Garth Kravits, Alan Ariano
Dax Valdes, Nicole Ponseca, Jake Poulos
Mirirai Sithole, Caitlin Cisco and Lauren N. Chou
Brian Kim, Caitlin Burke, Joan Almedilla, Alan Ariano, Diane Phelan
Daniel Le, Diane Phelan, Cheeyang Ng
Shannon Tyo and Anastacia McCleskey
Dax Valdes, Ching Valdes-Aran
Alan Ariano, Joan Almedilla
Dax Valdes, Ralph Pena, Alfredo Narciso
Jessica Hagedorn, Ian Miller, Caitlin Cisco, Ryan James Ortega
Associate Producer Sarah Hanlon and Production Stage Manager Cristina Sison
Melanie Joseph, Ching Valdes-Aran and Morgan Jenness
Melanie Joseph, Fabian Obispo, Ching Valdes-Aran and Morgan Jenness
Alan Ariano, Choreographer Brandon Bieber, Ching Valdes-Aran
Ching Valdes-Aran and Lia Chang
Ching Valdes-Aran, Jorge Ortoll, Francisca Muñoz
Lia Chang, Mirirai Sithole, Diane Phelan and Brian Kim. Photo by Garth Kravits
Alan Ariano and Francisca Muñoz
Eli Zoller and Alan Ariano
Assistant Stage Manager Samantha McCann and Ching Valdes-Aran