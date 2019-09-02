Photo Flash: Jessica Hagedorn, Ching Valdes-Aran, Alan Ariano And More Celebrate FELIX STARRO Opening Night

Ma-Yi Theater Company's world premiere of Felix Starro, a new musical by Jessica Hagedorn and Fabian Obispo, opened at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St.) last night. Scroll down for photos of the opening night party at The Brazen Tavern.

Based on a powerful short story by acclaimed Filipino American writer Lysley Tenorio, who was in the house for opening night, Felix Starro marks the first-time-ever a musical created by Filipino Americans is being presented Off-Broadway.

Directed by Ma-Yi's Producing Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña (The Chinese Lady, Among The Dead) and choreographed by Brandon Bieber (FX's "Fosse/Verdon"), Felix Starro also marks the long overdue return to New York stages of novelist and playwright Hagedorn whose critically-acclaimed Dogeaters (The Public Theater, 2001) was called "imaginative and fluidly impressionistic" (New York Times). Felix Starro began previews on August 23 and performances will continue through September 15.

The cast for Felix Starro includes Alan Ariano (King and I, Miss Saigon) as Felix Starro, Caitlin Cisco (Hundred We Are) as Crystal, Francisca Muñoz as Mrs. Delgado, Ryan James Ortega as Bobby/Ramon, Diane Phelan (School of Rock) as Charma, Nacho Tambunting (NBC's "Rise") as Junior, and Obie and Lortel award-winner Ching Valdes-Aran as Flora.

In Felix Starro, protagonist Felix is a famous faith healer in the Philippines, whose clients once included celebrities and big politicians. After falling on hard times, Felix decides to go to San Francisco for one last healing mission with ailing Filipinos in the Bay Area. Junior, Felix Starro's nineteen-year-old, orphan grandson, goes along as his assistant. Unbeknownst to Felix, Junior has plans of his own.

Felix Starro explores issues of faith, family, love, loss, betrayal, and what it means to be an undocumented immigrant in America.

The creative team also includes Obie award-winner Marsha Ginsberg (scenic design), Becky Bodurtha (costume design), Oliver Wason (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design), Paulo K. Tiról (orchestrations), Ian Miller (musical director), Cristina Sison (production stage manager), and Jorge Z. Ortoll (executive producer)

