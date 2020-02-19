Photo Flash: Inside the First Night of Dan Rather's STORIES OF A LIFETIME at Audible's Minetta Lane Theater

Dan Rather's Stories of a Lifetime began its two-night limited engagement at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre last night.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Dan Rather's "Stories Of A Lifetime" plays two performances only - last night, February 18 and tonight, February 19 - at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. The limited engagement is directed by Kimberly Senior (Margaret Trudeau: Certain Woman of an Age and Sakina's Restaurant for Audible), and will be recorded live as an Audible Original production which will be made available for listeners globally later this year.

Dan Rather's "Stories Of A Lifetime," an original show that the former CBS News anchor will be performing exclusively for Audible, will be recorded live at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Rather will share riveting stories from the front lines of journalism spanning his 60+ year career, as well as his personal account of how his childhood and early years in news led him to become one of the most recognized people on the planet. From his youth in depression-era Texas, to his recent entrée into social media following the 2016 election, Rather's performance will leave Minetta Lane audiences and Audible listeners with a richer understanding of who he is and why he believes free press is more important now than ever before.





