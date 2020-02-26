Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of RULES OF DESIRE at the Playhouse Theatre

Rules of Desire, a new play by award-winning playwright William Mastrosimone (Extremities), has its world premiere Off Broadway in a limited engagement. Performances began on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:30pm at The Playroom Theatre (151 West 46th Street - just east of Broadway). Opening Night was Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 7:30pm. Performances will continue through March 21, 2020.

Check out photos from opening night below!

A startling and timely play by the author of Extremities, Rules of Desire, explores issues of power, self-preservation and profound humanism in the context of a frightening, beautiful drama. Three characters battle for love, lust and survival with stealth and a surprising element of comedy.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You