Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of RULES OF DESIRE at the Playhouse Theatre

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  

Rules of Desire, a new play by award-winning playwright William Mastrosimone (Extremities), has its world premiere Off Broadway in a limited engagement. Performances began on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:30pm at The Playroom Theatre (151 West 46th Street - just east of Broadway). Opening Night was Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 7:30pm. Performances will continue through March 21, 2020.

Check out photos from opening night below!

A startling and timely play by the author of Extremities, Rules of Desire, explores issues of power, self-preservation and profound humanism in the context of a frightening, beautiful drama. Three characters battle for love, lust and survival with stealth and a surprising element of comedy.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

William Roudebush, Mckenna Harrington, Christopher Sutton,Tristan Biber, William Mastrosimone

Mckenna Harrington, Christopher Sutton, Tristan Biber

Lou Liberatore, Mckenna Harrington, Christopher Sutton, Ilene Kristen,Tristan Biber

Lou Liberatore, Ilene Kristen




