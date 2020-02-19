Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 's SEESAW
The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents the first of the three productions in the company's inaugural 2020 season. Seesaw, with book by Michael Bennett, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, began performances Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through February 23, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Seesaw is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Based on the play Two for the Seesaw by William Gibson. Opening Night is Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30pm.
From the composing team of Sweet Charity, Seesaw tells the story of Jerry Ryan, a reserved lawyer from Omaha, who has fled to New York City looking for a change in his life. There he meets Gittel Mosca, a single, loveable lunatic who lives life to the fullest. Will their love affair be able to survive the big, noisy, dirty island known as Manhattan? Songs include: "It's Not Where You Start," It's Where You Finish," "Welcome to Holiday Inn," and "Nobody Does It Like Me."
Directed by Robert W. Schneider, the company's Artistic Director/Co-Founder, the Seesaw cast will feature Kyle Caress*, Chaz Alexander Coffin* Katie Griffith*, Caleb Grochalski*, Morgan Hecker*, Stephanie Israelson*, Halle Mastroberardino, J Savage* and Andy Tighe*.
Photo Credit: Jack Bowman
