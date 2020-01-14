Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night Of Evolution Of A SONERO At Pregones/PRTT

Flaco Navaja's one-man show, Evolution of A Sonero, opened January 9 and runs through the 19th at Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT). Check out the photos from opening night!

Written and performed by Bronx-native actor, singer, and HBO Def Poetry Jam alum Flaco Navaja, Evolution of a Sonero fuses salsa, hip-hop, and spoken-word poetry to weave a slice-of-life narrative in a tour de force performance that takes audiences on a musical journey through the streets of New York and beyond. Directed by Pregones/PRTT's Associate Artistic Director Jorge B. Merced, Evolution of a Sonero is part salsa concert and part love letter to the Bronx.

In its previous runs, the show enjoyed standing ovations and sold-out performances at the Public Theater's 2019 Under the Radar Festival. National performances quickly lined-up­ taking the show on tour to theaters in Michigan, California, and Texas. The show's return to NYC, at The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's Off-Broadway house, treats audiences to a play that-like its central performer-continues to evolve with an eye towards artistic fusion and innovation.

The musical backdrop for Evolution of a Sonero is provided by The Razor Blades, a live band composed of five world-class musicians, who provide the soundtrack to the poignant real life triumphs and obstacles on Flaco Navaja's path to success.

Of taking Sonero back to the PRTT, Flaco Navaja says: "It is an honor to share my story in a theater with such history, and with a theater company that is so culturally significant. To play on a stage that was once graced by Miriam Colón and Raúl Julia is a dream."

Director Jorge Merced shares in on the enthusiasm: "It is thrilling to be back home at the PRTT after receiving such rousing accolades during our recent tours. We welcome to the team our friend Ben De Jesus, and are proud to see the Sonero journey continue to evolve with the love of a growing familia. Having incorporated additional music and stories, we look forward to making this celebration of Salsa, the Bronx and Latinidad a truly memorable one."

Evolution of a Sonero was developed with support from Pregones/PRTT's Step Up Artists in Residence initiative, funded by The New York Community Trust. This program is made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with City Council, and from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Southwest Airlines is the Official Airline of Pregones/PRTT.

REPERTORY DETAILS

Written and Performed by: Flaco Navaja

Direction and Dramaturgy: Jorge B. Merced

Lighting Design: Lucrecia Briceño

Costume Design: Emilio Sosa

Sound Engineering: Milton Ruiz

MUSICAL ENSEMBLE

Evolution of a Sonero will have 8:00 pm runs Thursdays through Saturdays, a 7:00 pm show on Sundays, and 3:00 pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at Pregones/PRTT's Off-Broadway theater house, located on 304 West 47th Street, New York, NY. Tickets start at $20.00 and are on sale now at PregonesPRTT.org or by phone at 718-585-1202.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You