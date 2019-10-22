Photo Flash: Inside First Rehearsal For The New Group's ONE IN TWO

The New Group presents Donja R. Love's one in two, featuring Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere. Directed by Stevie Walker-Web, one in two begins performances November 19 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 10. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Three young men. One of them will be chosen. They will tell 'his' story. A story they're forced to tell over and over again about his new reality and how he lives with it - until he can't. With riveting simplicity and theatricality, Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds, Fireflies) turns his emotionally frank and lyrical voice to an intimate story that is shared by many. one in two is a play about what theater can do, and what it means to not be alone. Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo') directs this world premiere for The New Group.

one in two features Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere. This production will include Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonato, Costume Design by Andy Jean and Lighting Design by Cha See, with Sound Designer to be announced. Casting is by Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

Meet the cast at the show's first rehearsal below!





