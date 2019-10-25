Photo Flash: Inside ASCAP Musical Theatre's Workshop Of RIO UPHILL: A NEW MUSICAL

2019 ASCAP Foundation Musical atre Workshop, in partnership with Universal atrical Group (UTG) presented a staged reading of RIO UPHILL: A New Musical with music by Nanny Assis and Matthew Gurren (What Do Critics Know?), book by Juliana Pedroso & Matthew Gurren, and lyrics by Matthew Gurren on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at ASCAP. Cast featured Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady), David Spadora (America Is Hard To See), Claire Saunders (Cyrano), Tina Fabrique (Ragtime), Will Erat (Catch Me If You Can), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Rodolfo Soto (In Heights), Bonita Oliver, Mariana Bravo, Paula Perseke and Nando Zamora. ASCAP Workshop panelists included Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Bob Martin ( Drowsy Chaperone) and Rick Boynton (Othello: Remix).

RIO UPHILL: A New Musical is an exciting, new musical that fuses contemporary musical theater with Brazilian rhythms and styles including Samba, Funk and Bossa Nova. Set in Rio de Janeiro, Guilherme, a wealthy youth from Leblon is arrested and incarcerated with Miguel, born and raised in the slum of Morro do Lado. Guilherme bails Miguel out of jail in exchange to live with his family where he experiences a world that is harsh and unjust, yet rich in love, culture and tradition. As he grows closer to Miguel's family and falls in love with his sister, Julia, Guilherme determines to thwart the corrupt establishment and bring about change, but at a heavy cost. This original show has been endorsed by the General Consulate of Brazil in New York.

acclaimed workshop series gives participating composers and lyricists the rare opportunity to present selections from original musical works-in-progress for professional critique. The workshop is led by Stephen Schwartz - the Tony, Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer/lyricist whose numerous credits include the Broadway musicals Wicked, Godspell and Pippin, as well as the DreamWorks' film Prince of Egypt, and Walt Disney films Enchanted, Pocahontas and Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Photo Credit: José Alberto Venutolo Chirinos





