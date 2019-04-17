SOMETHING CLEAN
Click Here for More Articles on SOMETHING CLEAN

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Roundabout's SOMETHING CLEAN

Apr. 17, 2019  

Rehearsals are under way for Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere production of Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon. Check out the photos below!

Something Clean stars Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins and Christopher Livingston.

Something Clean begins previews on Saturday, May 4, 2019 and opens officially on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson.

buy tickets


Related Articles



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For Shakespeare in the Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
  • Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
  • Photo Flash: Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE NILE Celebrates 75 Years At The Players Theatre
  • La MaMa Presents STONEWALL 50
  • THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Begins Performances Sunday, 4/28
  • Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer Will Host LiLY Legacies Gala

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup