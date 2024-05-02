PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway to Offer Free Backstage Tours

PERFECT CRIME, the Off-Broadway production recognized as the longest-running play in NYC history, will launch of free backstage tours for PERFECT CRIME audience members.

A recent survey by the Broadway League revealed that the opportunity to take a backstage tour is a primary motivator for attending Broadway shows. Despite this, only one Broadway production, WICKED, currently offers such tours at a fee of $25.

Responding to this interest, PERFECT CRIME will provide FREE backstage and on-stage tours after each performance. Interested participants can reserve their tour slots after purchasing their tickets at The Theater Center, situated at 210 West 50th Street on the corner of 50th Street and Broadway.

The tours, lasting approximately 10 minutes, offer ticket buyers the chance to explore the set, examine stage props and murder weapons, and gain insights into backstage operations, including visits to dressing rooms after the show for no additional cost. These tours aim to provide educational exposure to the inner workings of live theatre, particularly beneficial for youth considering careers in the industry.

PERFECT CRIME is staged at The Anne L. Bernstein Theater within The Theater Center, located at 210 West 50th Street on the corner of 50th Street and Broadway.
