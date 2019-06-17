Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with MOJADA at The Public

Check out all new rehearsal photos from the New York premiere of Mojada, written by Luis Alfaro and directed by Chay Yew. Performances begin on Tuesday, July 2 and run through Sunday, August 11 at The Public with an official press opening on Wednesday, July 17.

The complete cast of Mojada features Vanessa Aspillaga, Alex Hernandez, Ada Maris, Benjamin Luis McCracken, Socorro Santiago, and Sabina Zuniga Varela.

MacArthur Genius Award-winning playwright Luis Alfaro returns with the New York premiere of his stirring drama about love, immigration, and sacrifice, inspired by the Ancient Greek story of Medea. Helmed by Chay Yew, this play masterfully combines ancient storytelling with the most pressing issues facing our country today, following a young Mexican mother who gives up everything to bring her son to America, only to find America demands even more. Alfaro and Yew's last collaboration, Oedipus El Rey, an electrifying take on the Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex, premiered at The Public in the fall of 2017.

MOJADA will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado; costume design by Haydee Zelideth; lighting design by David Weiner; sound design by Mikhail Fiksel; projection design by stephan mazurek; and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight-House.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





