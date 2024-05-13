THE SECRETS WE KEEP To Explore LGBTQ+ Narratives During The Holocaust.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Secrets We Keep exploring LGBTQ+ narratives during the Holocaust, running May 23 -26 at 314 W. 54th St. New York City at the American Theatre of Actors.

The landmark American Theatre of Actors will host the premiere of this deeply moving stage piece developed by writer/director Danielle Wirsansky through the prestigious Elie Wiesel Social Action Fellowship.

Writer and Director, Danielle Wirsansky's, masterful vision infuses every aspect of the production with a sense of profound authenticity and emotional resonance. Against the backdrop of historical injustices, the musical highlights the resilience of LGBTQ+ individuals who faced persecution, discrimination, and violence. Inspired by true events and the need to counter laws that censor and reshape historical narratives, "The Secrets We Keep" delves into the intersecting experiences of Jewish and non-Jewish communities during one of humanity's darkest periods.

Praised by theatre critic, Anna Hyatt from the Tallahassee Democrat: "From the meticulously crafted set designs to the evocative lighting panels that seamlessly transition between worlds, every element serves to immerse the audience in the haunting beauty of the Rusalki's realm." "'The Secrets We Keep' ... was nothing short of remarkable," raved theatre critic Mikaela Georgi from Her Campus. "The composition of the songs, crafted by Jane Achenbach, Shannon Wolf, and Frank Sanchez, was bone-chilling."

"We're thrilled to bring 'The Secrets We Keep' to New York City," says Izzie Abrahamson, Artistic Director of White Mouse Productions. "This production serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving historical truth and honoring the experiences of marginalized communities."

Collaborating with esteemed organizations such as Valley Beit Midrash, the Holocaust Education Resource Council, and Congregation Shomrei Torah, "The Secrets We Keep" brings together a talented cast and crew dedicated to fostering greater understanding and empathy through live performances, workshops, and educational materials.

Hyatt explained, "The true heart of 'The Secrets We Keep'lies in the extraordinary performances of its cast, led by the incomparableLynn Pineda as the tortured Luba, alongside the notable voices of Erin Yoffeeas Dobra and Presley Zysk while portraying Kinga, the ensemble as a wholebrings a depth of emotion and nuance to their characters that is trulymesmerizing."

Tickets are available now at www.ticketsource.us/white-mouse-theatre-productions.

About White Mouse Productions:

White Mouse Productions is an award-winning trailblazing theatre company committed to leveraging the power of storytelling to inspire social change. Through thought-provoking performances and innovative productions, the company aims to foster empathy, provoke dialogue, and challenge societal norms. Recognized for its impactful contributions to the arts and social justice, White Mouse Productions continues to push the boundaries of traditional theatre while amplifying marginalized voices and confronting pressing social issues.

