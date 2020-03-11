Photo Flash: First Rehearsal for Cherry Lane Theatre's ESAI'S TABLE

New York's Cherry Lane Theatre has partnered with Vermont's JAG Productions to present the World Premiere of Nathan Yungerberg's Esai's Table, directed by Obie Award Winner Stevie Walker-Webb (Jordan Cooper's Ain't No Mo' at the Public) which will begin performances on March 19 before its opening night on March 31 running through April 25, 2020 at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street).

See rehearsal photos below!

Following the journey of three young black men, ESAI'S TABLE takes place on a mythical night-sea where destiny meets eternity atop an ancient magical table. It is an epic tale of black lives, friendship, family and love.

The cast will star Dimitri Carter (Film: Bullets Never Die), Curtiss Cook Jr. (CSC's Mother Courage and Her Children. TV: "Stephen King's The Stand"), Marcus Gladney Jr. (Broadway: Choir Boy), and Benton Greene (Broadway: Sweat) as Esai. Esai's Table creative team includes David Goldstein (Set Design), Celeste Jennings (Costume Design), Kate McGee (Lighting Design), Brian Hickey (Sound Design), Daniel Kotlowitz (Projection Design), and Kate Murray (Casting). Animations for the production are created by Patience Lekien (Illustrator) in partnership with the DALI Lab at Dartmouth College, and Bob Brownell (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets are $65-$85 and can be purchased by visiting www.CherryLaneTheatre.org .





