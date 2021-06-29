Photos: First Look at SPEAKEASY- TIMES SQUARE at Bond 45

Speakeasy - Times Square, an all-inclusive, immersive supper club experience that combines lavish performances with a deliciously decadent cocktail, dinner, and nightclub experience, is now in performances at Times Square's legendary eatery, Bond 45 in the Hotel Edison (221 W 46th Street). Combining the worlds of Cirque, burlesque, illusionists, and musical theater all in one sexy, magical evening, Speakeasy will play a limited summer residency through Saturday, July 32, 2021. Opening night of Speakeasy also marked the re-opening of Bond 45, "Broadway's Best Restaurant," after more than a year of being shuttered. Tickets are now available.



Speakeasy, the brainchild of producer/director Holly-Anne Devlin, features the top aerialist, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world. Omar Edwards (Broadway's Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), Morgan Bryant (Broadway's Mean Girls), Sarah Meahl (Broadway's Kiss Me, Kate and Hello, Dolly!), and Alec Varcas (Aladdin) star alongside nightlife legends Miss Miranda, Aryn ("America's Got Talent"), Opera Gaga, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love and Peekaboo Pointe, with a special opening night appearance by J. Harrison Ghee (Broadway's Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire), and introducing Oscar at the Crown star Jada Temple as Madam Lulu. Many other Broadway and Nightlife stars will appear during the run including Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Adam Roberts (Pippin), and more. Speakeasy signature cocktails are designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group.



Step into Madam Lulu's sizzling Storyville Speakeasy, a one-of-a-kind variety show extravaganza. Give over to a world of magic and mixology where the speakeasy sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected. Rounding out the list of the evening's performers are Megan Campbell, Jacob Yates, Josh Roberts, Tony Glausi and Lauren Mary Moore. Choreography is by Michael Fatica with musical direction by Jacob Yates.



Tickets for Speakeasy are $99 and available via Today Tix. Each ticket includes five specialty crafted cocktails perfectly paired to the evening's performances and a sinful snack. Additional dining options from Bond 45's menu are also available to complete the supper club experience.