Photo Flash: First Look at HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN: TALES REAL & IMAGINED
Ensemble for the Romantic Century continues the 2018-19 season, ERC's 18th, with its final offering of the season, Hans Christian Andersen: Tales Real & Imagined by Eve Wolf. Performances began April 13th for a limited run through May 25th, with opening night scheduled for May 5th. Performances are at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
Donald T. Sanders, ERC Director of Theatrical Production, directs Jimmy Ray Bennett in the title role. Hans Christian Andersen: Tales Real & Imagined also features Countertenors Daniel Moody and Randall Scotting, and puppet artists Craig Marin & Olga Felgemacher, along with Max Barros and Carlos Avila (on pianos) and percussionist Shiqi Zhong. Hans Christian Andersen will have scenic & costume design by Vanessa James, lighting design by Beverly Emmons & Sebastian Adamo, sound design by Bill Toles, and puppetry design by Flexitoon.
Mr. Sanders describes Hans Christian Andersen: Tales Real & Imagined as "a fairy tale for grown ups and growing ups."
Go beyond the magic and into the imagination of the iconic author Hans Christian Andersen, and discover how his complicated personal life inspired countless beloved tales such as "The Little Mermaid," "The Princess and the Pea," "The Ugly Duckling." and more. Ensemble for the Romantic Century presents this world premiere production featuring the timeless classics that have transcended generations, with the music of Benjamin Britten and Henry Purcell and enhanced by the classical puppetry of Flexitoon.
Hans Christian Andersen is known as one of the most prolific authors of fairy tales, having written over 3300, some of which are so infused to our culture it's hard to imagine a world without them. This piece explores beyond just the magic taking a deeper look at the inner life of Andersen and how some of his most memorable tales, transcend age and nationality.
For more information, visit romanticcentury.org.
Photo Credit: Shirin Tinati
Jimmy Ray Bennett
Alan Semok and Craig Marin
Craig Marin
Randall Scotting
Jimmy Ray Bennett, Olga Felgemacher
Jimmy Ray Bennett and Randall Scotting
Carlos Avila and Max Barros