Photo Flash: First Look at Atlantic For Kids' THE BIG ONE-OH!

Atlantic for Kids presents The Big One-Oh!, a world premiere musical based on the novel by Academy Award Winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose), with lyrics by Pitchford, music by Tony Award winner Doug Besterman(Thoroughly Modern Millie) and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach). Directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, The Big One-Oh runs Saturdays and Sundays through October 20th at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

The cast of The Big One-Oh! will feature Aaron Banes as Charley, the soon-to-be birthday boy, with Laura Axelrod, Sarah Kowalski, Thomas Prast, Austin Sanders, Heather Sawyer, Samantha Joy Singh, Daniel Soto, and Sarah Sutliff.



Charley Maplewood is about to reach a milestone: he's about to turn ten - The Big One-Oh! He has never been one for parties-that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. Charley's still adjusting to his parents' divorce and his move to a completely new school. Now that he's turning ten he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a "House of Horrors" theme. Of course things don't work out as he plans. Will Charley be able to pull it together before the big one-oh... becomes the big OH-NO!?

The Big One-Oh! features music direction by Britt Bonney, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, scenic design by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Rose Bisogno, sound design by Five Ohm Productions, puppet design by Leanne Brunn, props by Deborah Gaouette, and production stage management by Louis Markowitz.

