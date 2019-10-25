Photo Flash: First Look At Kathleen Chalfant As Mabel Loomis Todd In Rebecca Gilman's A WOMAN OF THE WORLD

BroadwayWorld has the first look at the incomparable Kathleen Chalfant, who is giving an insightful and impassioned tour-de-force performance as Mabel Todd Loomis in Pulitzer Prize-finalist Rebecca Gilman's stunning new play A WOMAN OF THE WORLD.

Best known as Emily Dickinson's posthumous editor, Mabel Loomis Todd is a woman of the world. Priding herself on being an inspired conversationalist, she invited scandal by enjoying a glass of wine in mixed company, and she certainly wasn't afraid to expose her ankles in a dress.



Now in her 70s and living on Hog Island in Maine, the accomplished journalist and naturalist regales us with tales of her storied life, spilling secrets and revealing the true nature of her relationship with one of America's most celebrated poets.



Directed by Valentina Fratti and produced by The Acting Company in association with Miranda Theatre Company, A WOMAN OF THE WORLD runs through Sunday, November 17 at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You