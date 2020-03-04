Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals for Claudia Rankine's HELP at The Shed

Help, a new play examining white male privilege by acclaimed author and poet Claudia Rankine (Citizen: An American Lyric, The White Card) and directed by Obie Award-winner Taibi Magar (Is God Is, Soho Rep), will make its world premiere and launch The Shed's 2020 season on March 10 with performances through April 5 (previews begin Tuesday, March 10 and opening night is Saturday, March 21). Commissioned by The Shed and performed in its Griffin Theater, Help stars Roslyn Ruff (Theater: Fairview; Film: Marriage Story; TV: Divorce, Pose).

A new play, Help consciously centers whiteness in order to address, engage, and ultimately confront it. The Narrator (Ruff) recounts Rankine's real-life conversations with white men about their privilege that take place in transitional spaces like airports. The stories unfold through a set of monologues and staged scenarios, with Ruff supported by a cast of 19 white male actors and dancers. With intentional and thought-provoking words, music, and movement, Help brings to life Rankine's encounters in her travels and in everyday life that have gone right, wrong, or led to further discussion and contemplation.

